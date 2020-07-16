All apartments in Elizabeth
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:20 PM

671-673 SUMMER ST

671-673 Summer Street · No Longer Available
Location

671-673 Summer Street, Elizabeth, NJ 07202
Quality Hill

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
3 bedroom living room, dining are and updated kitchen,one bath, parking available on property 2nd floor unit, no laundry, need credit , proof of income, and rental history. 3 bedrooms, one bath, living room and dining combo. A must see

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 671-673 SUMMER ST have any available units?
671-673 SUMMER ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elizabeth, NJ.
How much is rent in Elizabeth, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Elizabeth Rent Report.
Is 671-673 SUMMER ST currently offering any rent specials?
671-673 SUMMER ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 671-673 SUMMER ST pet-friendly?
No, 671-673 SUMMER ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elizabeth.
Does 671-673 SUMMER ST offer parking?
Yes, 671-673 SUMMER ST offers parking.
Does 671-673 SUMMER ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 671-673 SUMMER ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 671-673 SUMMER ST have a pool?
No, 671-673 SUMMER ST does not have a pool.
Does 671-673 SUMMER ST have accessible units?
No, 671-673 SUMMER ST does not have accessible units.
Does 671-673 SUMMER ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 671-673 SUMMER ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 671-673 SUMMER ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 671-673 SUMMER ST does not have units with air conditioning.
