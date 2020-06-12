/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:05 PM
24 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Egg Harbor City, NJ
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
207 Philadelphia Ave
207 Philadelphia Avenue, Egg Harbor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Second floor three bedroom, 1 bath apartment in convenient location near shops, public transportation. On street parking for 11 cars. No pets, no smokers. Tenants pay gas and electric. Lockbox on exterior door and apartment door.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
205 Philadelphia Ave
205 Philadelphia Avenue, Egg Harbor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Second floor three bedroom, 1 bath apartment in convenient location near shops, public transportation. On street parking. No pets, no smokers. Tenants pay gas, electric and heat. Lock box on exterior door and apartment door.
Results within 5 miles of Egg Harbor City
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
27 Units Available
Hamilton Greene
3401 Montgomery Dr, Mays Landing, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1325 sqft
This community is convenient to Hamilton Mall's shopping, dining and entertainment options. The pet-friendly community offers residents a tennis court, clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and full range of appliances.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
Pomona
1 Unit Available
274 W Koch Ave
274 West Koch Avenue, Pomona, NJ
Updated 2 story home with 6 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, full unfinished basement, front porch, large rear yard, off street parking. Close to public transportation, restaurants, shopping and Stockton University. No Pets Allowed.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
725 West White Horse Pike
725 West White Horse Pike, Atlantic County, NJ
Single Family Home for rent on nice lot Completely Renovated 4 Bedroom home with privet yard, detached garage and basement with hookup for washer / Dryer If interested please click this link to apply: https://mi1.managebuilding.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
2608 Grange Ct # 2608
2608 Grange Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
Timber Glen in Mays Landing off Wrangleboro. Really nice 3 bedroom townhouse. 1st. Floor, large living room, laundry, power room, eating area and kitchen with sliders to outdoor area. New carpet in whole house, tile in kitchen.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
3202 Falcon Ct
3202 Falcon Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,138
1700 sqft
3202 Falcon Court is a beautiful 1,700 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome. Inside, you’ll find spacious walk-in closets, cathedral ceilings, a full-size laundry room, gourmet kitchens, spa-like bathrooms & more.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
Pomona
1 Unit Available
284 W KOCH AVENUE
284 West Koch Avenue, Pomona, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 3 BEDROOM HOME ON LARGE FENCED LOT IN A GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD WITH LIVING ROOM w/ WOOD BURNING STOVE, EAT-IN-KITCHEN w/ OAK CABINETS, LAMINATE FLOORS, LARGE FENCED YARD AND MORE!
Results within 10 miles of Egg Harbor City
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
70 Martin L King Dr 11
70 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1000 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 296204 **BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Plenty of windows *Hardwood flooring *Near transportation *Tons of sunlight *Spacious and airy *Tiles in bathroom Leasing: *No
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
569 Stonewall Drive
569 Stonewall Drive, Smithville, NJ
Available 07/15/20 Single Family Home Historic Smithville - Property Id: 69490 Spacious 4 bed /3 full bath single family home available 7/15/2020. Eat in kitchen, dark walnut floors in living room and dining room.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
253 Vail Court
253 Vail Court, Mays Landing, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
3 BR, 1 BA, 2nd floor condo available for rent in this community. Well maintained after updates a few years ago. Heat, water and sewer included in rent. Community has a pool and Twp. playground right next to this part of the community.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
119 Pine Avenue
119 Pine Avenue, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1440 sqft
If you are looking for peace and quiet in a country-like setting, this is the perfect rental for you! Set back on 2.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
400 Jonathon Ct
400 Jonathon Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Very nice 3BD 1.5 BA multi level townhome that backs up to the woods for privacy. Nice open floor plan with large EIK which leads into the living room. There is a 1/2 bath on the 1st floor.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
300 Dennis Drive
300 Dennis Drive, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
3 bedroom, 1 bath, great condition, split level, huge family room downstairs, large lot, minutes from Stockton College. All applicants must go through Galloway Real Estate application process.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
50 E Mockingbird Way
50 Mockingbird Way, Smithville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
AWESOME RENTAL OPP! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 17
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
150 Bayview Dr
150 Bayview Drive, Absecon, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Available June 1, 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch, living room with hdwd floors, titled kitchen with granite counter tops, tiled bath, full basement with washer & dryer, fenced in yard.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
4509 S WHITE HORSE PIKE
4509 White Horse Pike, Elwood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2420 sqft
This is a charming one story rancher that has been renovated from top to bottom. (December 2014) It is basically a brand new home. 3 bedrooms and 2 bath are spread over a large floor plan.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
Pomona
1 Unit Available
404 Nectar Avenue
404 South Nectar Avenue, Pomona, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
COLLEGE RENTAL, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, finished basement with 2 additional rooms, newer appliances, washer and dryer, deck, minutes from Stockton University, parking pad with plenty of room, lawn care included in rent.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
Atlantic City Estates
1 Unit Available
827 Marlborough ave
827 Marlborough Avenue, Absecon, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 827 Marlborough ave in Absecon. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
706 SCARBOROUGH DRIVE
706 Scarborough Drive, Atlantic County, NJ
BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM AND 2.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
706 CHANESE LANE
706 East Chanese Lane, Atlantic County, NJ
REMODELED 5 BEDROOM AND 2 BATH ONE LEVEL HOME WITH LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, KITCHEN, LAUNDRY ROOM, FAMILY ROOM AND BASEMENT.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
Pomona
1 Unit Available
324 MEADOWS DRIVE
324 Meadows Dr, Pomona, NJ
BEAUTIFUL ALL NEW REMODELED SPACIOUS LUXURY HOME WITH EVERY AMENITY IN A GREAT FAMILY NEIGHBORHOOD! LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, GOURMET EAT-IN-ISLAND-KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTERS, GREAT ROOM, MASTERSUITE WITH JACUZZI
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAToms River, NJLevittown, PATrenton, NJLakewood, NJCamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJVineland, NJMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Glassboro, NJWilliamstown, NJAtlantic City, NJLindenwold, NJMillville, NJCollingswood, NJBridgeton, NJHaddonfield, NJBeach Haven West, NJEllisburg, NJ