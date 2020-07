Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage 24hr gym pool dog park

We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours. The River Club Apartments in Edgewater, NJ 07020 is a gated, pet friendly community on the Hudson River, 10 minutes from NYC. We are a smoke free community. Enjoy a complimentary shuttle to the ferry, private balconies with partial views of the Hudson. Central A/C and heat, fully equipped kitchens, 9 foot ceilings, optional intrusion alarms and in home washer/dryer. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Community amenities include 24 hour fitness center, swimming pool and business center. Easy access to the Lincoln Tunnel, George Washington Bridge and I 80. Pet friendly apartment homes and guarantors welcome!