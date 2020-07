Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr concierge doorman 24hr gym parking playground pool garage sauna cats allowed dogs allowed elevator pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center car wash area cc payments dog park e-payments fire pit guest parking hot tub lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community yoga

Riello is located in the distinctive Gold Coast neighborhood of Edgewater, New Jersey, prominently situated across the Hudson River from downtown Manhattan. From modern, luxe interior finishes to breathtaking city views, the apartments at Riello offer custom living spaces designed to fit every lifestyle. Enjoy access to signature amenities and the services of a 24-hour doorman and 24-hour concierge. Discover the limitless options along the Hudson River Waterfront, where you can shop, dine, or just enjoy the view. At Riello, every convenience is just beyond your doorstep.