Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel hardwood floors smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse concierge dog park gym parking guest parking internet access package receiving sauna cats allowed dogs allowed garage pool pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments community garden e-payments online portal smoke-free community

Our Edgewater apartments for rent near North Bergen, NJ put convenience, simplicity, and seamless living at your fingertips. Residents can enjoy a state-of-the-art fitness center, a sauna and steam shower, a pet-friendly dog run, and landscaped infinity gardens with gazebos for outdoor rejuvenation. In addition to professional management and 24-hour emergency service, the community features a controlled card access entry system and on-site covered parking. Infinity Edgewater provides residents with peace of mind and access to anything they need any time of day.