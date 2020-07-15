All apartments in Edgewater
Find more places like 575 River rd 206.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edgewater, NJ
/
575 River rd 206
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:11 PM

575 River rd 206

575 River Road · (201) 822-1248
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Edgewater
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

575 River Road, Edgewater, NJ 07020
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 206 · Avail. now

$3,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
The Alexander: Edgewater's Best 2 Bedroom Flats - Property Id: 6458

Dan Silverman and Mike Reichel of the Silverman-Reichel Team, of Liberty Realty are the Hudson County area's premier luxury rental managers. We pride ourselves on having access to all of the newest and hottest luxury rental properties in Hudson County. We will show you the best of the best in an organized and helpful fashion.

**If you are interested in The specific unit that is advertised, please reach out as soon as possible so we can start working on showing you the best of the best.***

Let the Silverman-Reichel Team be your local rental experts. Mike Reichel and Dan Silverman work with Liberty Realty so that they can offer you access to the most extensive rental inventory. **Luxury Apartments often have ZERO broker fee associated, but sometimes a partial fee exists** Silverman Reichel Team Phone line: (201)-822-1248 Office: **Liberty Realty- 131 Washington St. Hoboken, NJ 07030**

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/6458
Property Id 6458

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5902163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 575 River rd 206 have any available units?
575 River rd 206 has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Edgewater, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Edgewater Rent Report.
Is 575 River rd 206 currently offering any rent specials?
575 River rd 206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 575 River rd 206 pet-friendly?
No, 575 River rd 206 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edgewater.
Does 575 River rd 206 offer parking?
No, 575 River rd 206 does not offer parking.
Does 575 River rd 206 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 575 River rd 206 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 575 River rd 206 have a pool?
No, 575 River rd 206 does not have a pool.
Does 575 River rd 206 have accessible units?
No, 575 River rd 206 does not have accessible units.
Does 575 River rd 206 have units with dishwashers?
No, 575 River rd 206 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 575 River rd 206 have units with air conditioning?
No, 575 River rd 206 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 575 River rd 206?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon at Edgewater
100 River Rd
Edgewater, NJ 07020
Mariners Landing
312 Portside Dr
Edgewater, NJ 07020
Infinity
340 Old River Rd
Edgewater, NJ 07020
Windsor at Mariners
100 Tower Dr
Edgewater, NJ 07020
The River Club Apartments
105 Light House Ter
Edgewater, NJ 07020
Riello
99 Gorge Road
Edgewater, NJ 07020

Similar Pages

Edgewater 1 BedroomsEdgewater 2 Bedrooms
Edgewater 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEdgewater Apartments with Gyms
Edgewater Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJWhite Plains, NYHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJWestwood, NJLinden, NJValley Stream, NYUpper Montclair, NJRidgefield, NJSecaucus, NJ
Fair Lawn, NJHarrison, NYBergenfield, NJEast Rutherford, NJRidgewood, NJRiver Edge, NJElmwood Park, NJMamaroneck, NYRutherford, NJNanuet, NYNorth Arlington, NJGlen Ridge, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity