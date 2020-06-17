51 River Road, Edgewater, NJ, USA Murray

Amenities
No Broker Fee. Best Prices in Town - Property Id: 179698
In the Heart of Edgewater walking distance to Oyster, View, City Place Mall Shops and Supermarkets, Spacious Studios. 1B's and 2B's at Amazing Prices with spectacular views of NYC and surrounded areas, Easy commute to NYC and Convenient Amenities Available, Pet Friendly Community, Parking Available with a Fee. Just Steps to Main Street!
(Few Balcony Units with Balconies left )
NO BROKER FEE, REDUCE SECURITY DEPOSIT (Pending Credit Approval)
Please contact me for a Private Tour
Cora Murray
Group 26
646 819 9160
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/179698
Property Id 179698
(RLNE5844131)