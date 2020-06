Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr concierge 24hr gym pool sauna

The Duchess - No Broker Fees - Property Id: 58386



-No broker fee !!!



- 1.5 Months Free On 12+ Month Leases !



- Free Private Shuttle to Ferry / Bus / Light-Rail (NYC Transportation)



- Only $500 deposit for applicants with top tier credit !!



- Pets ok!!



- Olympic Size Luxury Heated Pool and Jacuzzi open 24/7! 24/7 Fitness center! Sauna! Steam Room ! ALL INCLUDED IN RENT 24/7 Concierge !



- Washer/Dryer in unit !!!



- Incomparable unique modern style stainless steel appliances, floorings and finishes! Hardwood throughout entire apartment !



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/58386

Property Id 58386



(RLNE5812191)