Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:25 PM

62 Redwood Drive

62 Redwood Drive · (732) 542-1990 ext. 117
Location

62 Redwood Drive, Eatontown, NJ 07724
Eatontown

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1298 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Move in ready! Rarely available 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome rental in Tinton Woods with attached garage! Step inside the crispy clean foyer with convenient coat closet and be greeted by a bright open concept floor plan with Living/Dining Room combo featuring laminate wood floors and sliders to your private patio backing to open green space. Eat-In-Kitchen boasts plenty of wood cabinetry for storage and ceramic tile floors. On the second level you'll discover a large Master Bedroom complete with tons of closet space, plush carpeting, and private bath, with generous second bedroom, additional full bath and laundry down the hall. This charming community offers tons of amenities including pool, tennis courts, playground, and clubhouse. Picture perfect, call today to schedule your viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 62 Redwood Drive have any available units?
62 Redwood Drive has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 62 Redwood Drive have?
Some of 62 Redwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62 Redwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
62 Redwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 Redwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 62 Redwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eatontown.
Does 62 Redwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 62 Redwood Drive offers parking.
Does 62 Redwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 62 Redwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 Redwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 62 Redwood Drive has a pool.
Does 62 Redwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 62 Redwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 62 Redwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 62 Redwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 62 Redwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 62 Redwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
