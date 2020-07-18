62 Redwood Drive

Amenities

Move in ready! Rarely available 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome rental in Tinton Woods with attached garage! Step inside the crispy clean foyer with convenient coat closet and be greeted by a bright open concept floor plan with Living/Dining Room combo featuring laminate wood floors and sliders to your private patio backing to open green space. Eat-In-Kitchen boasts plenty of wood cabinetry for storage and ceramic tile floors. On the second level you'll discover a large Master Bedroom complete with tons of closet space, plush carpeting, and private bath, with generous second bedroom, additional full bath and laundry down the hall. This charming community offers tons of amenities including pool, tennis courts, playground, and clubhouse. Picture perfect, call today to schedule your viewing!