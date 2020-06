Amenities

parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

ANNUAL RENTAL - Stunning home for rent on a quiet cul-de-sac on a gorgeous block in Eatontown. Featuring 4 full bedrooms and 2.5 baths, updated kitchen with stainless appliances and stone tops. High ceilings with formal living room, large family room / den and a huge dining room which is perfect for entertaining. Full finished basement is a great getaway for entertaining and more. Close to houses of worship, schools, shopping and more.