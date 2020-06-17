All apartments in Eatontown
Eatontown, NJ
19 Berkeley Place
19 Berkeley Place

19 Berkley Place · (732) 496-0686
Location

19 Berkley Place, Eatontown, NJ 07724
Eatontown

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1360 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
playground
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
Annual rental approx 1360SF 3BR 2.5BA townhouse. Great location to major hwys. mass transit, shops. eateries, Jersey shore beaches, Monmouth Park Racetrack, Monmouth University. Walk into a spacious LR/DR combo with custom marble gas FP, pergo floors & Pella built-in-blind windows throughout. Eat-in kitchen with quartz countertops, wood cabinets with under-lighting & Travertine stone floor. MstrBR with walk-in closet & MstrBA with tiled shower. 2nd & 3rd BR share BA with tiled tub. Kitchen slider leads to private patio with a large grass area leading to playground. Attic, outdoor closet & add'l hidden space in 1st fl. closet offers extra storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Berkeley Place have any available units?
19 Berkeley Place has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19 Berkeley Place have?
Some of 19 Berkeley Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Berkeley Place currently offering any rent specials?
19 Berkeley Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Berkeley Place pet-friendly?
No, 19 Berkeley Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eatontown.
Does 19 Berkeley Place offer parking?
No, 19 Berkeley Place does not offer parking.
Does 19 Berkeley Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 Berkeley Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Berkeley Place have a pool?
No, 19 Berkeley Place does not have a pool.
Does 19 Berkeley Place have accessible units?
No, 19 Berkeley Place does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Berkeley Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 Berkeley Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Berkeley Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Berkeley Place does not have units with air conditioning.
