19 Berkeley Place

Amenities
Annual rental approx 1360SF 3BR 2.5BA townhouse. Great location to major hwys. mass transit, shops. eateries, Jersey shore beaches, Monmouth Park Racetrack, Monmouth University. Walk into a spacious LR/DR combo with custom marble gas FP, pergo floors & Pella built-in-blind windows throughout. Eat-in kitchen with quartz countertops, wood cabinets with under-lighting & Travertine stone floor. MstrBR with walk-in closet & MstrBA with tiled shower. 2nd & 3rd BR share BA with tiled tub. Kitchen slider leads to private patio with a large grass area leading to playground. Attic, outdoor closet & add'l hidden space in 1st fl. closet offers extra storage.