Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking gym pet friendly bbq/grill courtyard media room

Just nine short miles from Manhattan and right outside Secaucus and Jersey City lives a striking collection of new Lyndhurst apartments for rent. The Station at Lyndhurst offers affordable luxury living close enough to the city, yet far enough to provide a relaxing personal retreat filled with innovative amenities. Take a free ride to neighboring cities, such as East Rutherford and Hoboken to dine at local restaurants and or shop at nearby boutiques. The Manhattan lifestyle with a New Jersey address. Schedule a tour, or contact us with any questions, and make your next big move today!