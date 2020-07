Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking internet access cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center package receiving playground

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Rutherford Station is a community in the heart of East Rutherford offering a great residential environment, upscale amenities and excellent service for our residents. We offer newly renovated one and two bedroom apartment homes with high ceilings and NYC views. Whether you want to make use of our 24 hour fitness studio, relax in our outdoor courtyard or entertain in our modern community room, Rutherford Station is sure to have something for you! We are close to shopping, dining and entertainment and are located minutes away from the train station. Come see all we have to offer today!