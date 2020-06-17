All apartments in East Orange
Last updated June 11 2020 at 4:09 AM

78 S. Harrison Street, Apt 403

78 South Harrison Street · (877) 976-2543
Location

78 South Harrison Street, East Orange, NJ 07018

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
MUST SEE!

Apartment Description:
This beautiful 3 bedroom apartment is completely renovated and ready
for immediate move in.
Each bedroom is spacious, well lit, and contains plenty of closet space
The living room is large and the layout allows for lots of lighting.
The newly installed mahogany flooring compliments this apartment,
throughout.
The kitchen is a must see. It contains newly installed high-end Brazilian
cherry wood cabinets , modern back splash, stainless steal
appliances, with a center Island designed to seat four comfortably.

Just a few Amenities

This over-sized 3 bedroom apartment comes with heat and hot water
On site Parking (for an additional $75.00 a month).
Minutes from the Brick Church Station for those that travel to NYC
Just 27 minute is the arrival time to New York City; it is close to local city
buses, and is convenient to both the Turnpike and the Garden State
Parkway.
For your fine dining and nightlife, it is minutes away form So.
Orange
Local shops and supermarkets are minutes away.

Move in Requirements:

Proof of income for prospective tenant(s) who must make a minimum of
$5,200.00 per month.
No evictions or eviction filings
Please no criminal record
Good credit standing
A $30 fee is required for all credit/background checks
The first month's rent and 1 1/2 months security are required at
lease signing.
12 unit multi-family property

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78 S. Harrison Street, Apt 403 have any available units?
78 S. Harrison Street, Apt 403 has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 78 S. Harrison Street, Apt 403 have?
Some of 78 S. Harrison Street, Apt 403's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78 S. Harrison Street, Apt 403 currently offering any rent specials?
78 S. Harrison Street, Apt 403 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78 S. Harrison Street, Apt 403 pet-friendly?
No, 78 S. Harrison Street, Apt 403 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Orange.
Does 78 S. Harrison Street, Apt 403 offer parking?
Yes, 78 S. Harrison Street, Apt 403 does offer parking.
Does 78 S. Harrison Street, Apt 403 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 78 S. Harrison Street, Apt 403 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 78 S. Harrison Street, Apt 403 have a pool?
No, 78 S. Harrison Street, Apt 403 does not have a pool.
Does 78 S. Harrison Street, Apt 403 have accessible units?
No, 78 S. Harrison Street, Apt 403 does not have accessible units.
Does 78 S. Harrison Street, Apt 403 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 78 S. Harrison Street, Apt 403 has units with dishwashers.
Does 78 S. Harrison Street, Apt 403 have units with air conditioning?
No, 78 S. Harrison Street, Apt 403 does not have units with air conditioning.
