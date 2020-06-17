78 S. Harrison Street, Apt 403

Amenities

MUST SEE!



Apartment Description:

This beautiful 3 bedroom apartment is completely renovated and ready

for immediate move in.

Each bedroom is spacious, well lit, and contains plenty of closet space

The living room is large and the layout allows for lots of lighting.

The newly installed mahogany flooring compliments this apartment,

throughout.

The kitchen is a must see. It contains newly installed high-end Brazilian

cherry wood cabinets , modern back splash, stainless steal

appliances, with a center Island designed to seat four comfortably.



Just a few Amenities



This over-sized 3 bedroom apartment comes with heat and hot water

On site Parking (for an additional $75.00 a month).

Minutes from the Brick Church Station for those that travel to NYC

Just 27 minute is the arrival time to New York City; it is close to local city

buses, and is convenient to both the Turnpike and the Garden State

Parkway.

For your fine dining and nightlife, it is minutes away form So.

Orange

Local shops and supermarkets are minutes away.



Move in Requirements:



Proof of income for prospective tenant(s) who must make a minimum of

$5,200.00 per month.

No evictions or eviction filings

Please no criminal record

Good credit standing

A $30 fee is required for all credit/background checks

The first month's rent and 1 1/2 months security are required at

lease signing.

12 unit multi-family property