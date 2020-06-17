78 S. Harrison Street, Apt 403

Amenities
MUST SEE!
Apartment Description:
This beautiful 3 bedroom apartment is completely renovated and ready
for immediate move in.
Each bedroom is spacious, well lit, and contains plenty of closet space
The living room is large and the layout allows for lots of lighting.
The newly installed mahogany flooring compliments this apartment,
throughout.
The kitchen is a must see. It contains newly installed high-end Brazilian
cherry wood cabinets , modern back splash, stainless steal
appliances, with a center Island designed to seat four comfortably.
Just a few Amenities
This over-sized 3 bedroom apartment comes with heat and hot water
On site Parking (for an additional $75.00 a month).
Minutes from the Brick Church Station for those that travel to NYC
Just 27 minute is the arrival time to New York City; it is close to local city
buses, and is convenient to both the Turnpike and the Garden State
Parkway.
For your fine dining and nightlife, it is minutes away form So.
Orange
Local shops and supermarkets are minutes away.
Move in Requirements:
Proof of income for prospective tenant(s) who must make a minimum of
$5,200.00 per month.
No evictions or eviction filings
Please no criminal record
Good credit standing
A $30 fee is required for all credit/background checks
The first month's rent and 1 1/2 months security are required at
lease signing.
12 unit multi-family property