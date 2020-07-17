All apartments in East Orange
Find more places like 352 Williams Street - B2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Orange, NJ
/
352 Williams Street - B2
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:52 PM

352 Williams Street - B2

352 William St · (862) 414-8608
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
East Orange
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

352 William St, East Orange, NJ 07018

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY Live luxuriously in this 4-story building with 21 luxury, all new 1,2 and 3 BR apartments,. High ceilings, Brand new kitchen appliances including granite counter tops, Interior/exterior security cameras and on-site parking. Within walking distance to the East Orange Community and the NJ Transit bus stop, 1 block from the East Orange Train Station, and close to shopping centers and houses of worship. You deserve the best possible place to call home Please call or text 862-414-8608 to set up a viewing Check out more pictures

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 352 Williams Street - B2 have any available units?
352 Williams Street - B2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Orange, NJ.
Is 352 Williams Street - B2 currently offering any rent specials?
352 Williams Street - B2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 352 Williams Street - B2 pet-friendly?
No, 352 Williams Street - B2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Orange.
Does 352 Williams Street - B2 offer parking?
Yes, 352 Williams Street - B2 offers parking.
Does 352 Williams Street - B2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 352 Williams Street - B2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 352 Williams Street - B2 have a pool?
No, 352 Williams Street - B2 does not have a pool.
Does 352 Williams Street - B2 have accessible units?
No, 352 Williams Street - B2 does not have accessible units.
Does 352 Williams Street - B2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 352 Williams Street - B2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 352 Williams Street - B2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 352 Williams Street - B2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 352 Williams Street - B2?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

64 Park Avenue
64 Park Ave
East Orange, NJ 07017
Maple Gardens
12 Marshall St
East Orange, NJ 07111
Third & Valley
153 Valley St
East Orange, NJ 07079

Similar Pages

East Orange 1 BedroomsEast Orange 2 Bedrooms
East Orange Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEast Orange Apartments with Parking
East Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJ
Bayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJUnion City, NJClifton, NJFort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJ
Lodi, NJEdgewater, NJPerth Amboy, NJWestwood, NJRoselle, NJHighland Park, NJLinden, NJCaldwell, NJWoodbridge, NJUpper Montclair, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OrangeGreenwood
Watsessing Park

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity