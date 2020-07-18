All apartments in East Orange
East Orange, NJ
34 N 22ND ST
34 N 22ND ST

34 North 22nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

34 North 22nd Street, East Orange, NJ 07017
Ampere

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Renovated 3 bedrooms 1 bath apartment. Hardwood floors throughout. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 N 22ND ST have any available units?
34 N 22ND ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Orange, NJ.
What amenities does 34 N 22ND ST have?
Some of 34 N 22ND ST's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 N 22ND ST currently offering any rent specials?
34 N 22ND ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 N 22ND ST pet-friendly?
No, 34 N 22ND ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Orange.
Does 34 N 22ND ST offer parking?
No, 34 N 22ND ST does not offer parking.
Does 34 N 22ND ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 N 22ND ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 N 22ND ST have a pool?
No, 34 N 22ND ST does not have a pool.
Does 34 N 22ND ST have accessible units?
No, 34 N 22ND ST does not have accessible units.
Does 34 N 22ND ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 34 N 22ND ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 34 N 22ND ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 N 22ND ST does not have units with air conditioning.
