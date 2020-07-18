Rent Calculator
Home
/
East Orange, NJ
/
34 N 22ND ST
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:00 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
34 N 22ND ST
34 North 22nd Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
34 North 22nd Street, East Orange, NJ 07017
Ampere
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated 3 bedrooms 1 bath apartment. Hardwood floors throughout. No pets allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 34 N 22ND ST have any available units?
34 N 22ND ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
East Orange, NJ
.
What amenities does 34 N 22ND ST have?
Some of 34 N 22ND ST's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 34 N 22ND ST currently offering any rent specials?
34 N 22ND ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 N 22ND ST pet-friendly?
No, 34 N 22ND ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in East Orange
.
Does 34 N 22ND ST offer parking?
No, 34 N 22ND ST does not offer parking.
Does 34 N 22ND ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 N 22ND ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 N 22ND ST have a pool?
No, 34 N 22ND ST does not have a pool.
Does 34 N 22ND ST have accessible units?
No, 34 N 22ND ST does not have accessible units.
Does 34 N 22ND ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 34 N 22ND ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 34 N 22ND ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 N 22ND ST does not have units with air conditioning.
