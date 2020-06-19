All apartments in Dover
4 SUMMER AVE A&B
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:10 PM

4 SUMMER AVE A&B

4 Summer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4 Summer Avenue, Dover, NJ 07801

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
First fllor apartment on a 2 family dwelling in a great area mostly renovated. Level back yard, parking for 3 cars and much more . Tenant responsible for snow removal and lawn care

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 SUMMER AVE A&B have any available units?
4 SUMMER AVE A&B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dover, NJ.
Is 4 SUMMER AVE A&B currently offering any rent specials?
4 SUMMER AVE A&B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 SUMMER AVE A&B pet-friendly?
No, 4 SUMMER AVE A&B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dover.
Does 4 SUMMER AVE A&B offer parking?
Yes, 4 SUMMER AVE A&B does offer parking.
Does 4 SUMMER AVE A&B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 SUMMER AVE A&B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 SUMMER AVE A&B have a pool?
No, 4 SUMMER AVE A&B does not have a pool.
Does 4 SUMMER AVE A&B have accessible units?
No, 4 SUMMER AVE A&B does not have accessible units.
Does 4 SUMMER AVE A&B have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 SUMMER AVE A&B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4 SUMMER AVE A&B have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 SUMMER AVE A&B does not have units with air conditioning.
