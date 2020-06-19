Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dover
Find more places like 4 SUMMER AVE A&B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dover, NJ
/
4 SUMMER AVE A&B
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:10 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4 SUMMER AVE A&B
4 Summer Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dover
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
4 Summer Avenue, Dover, NJ 07801
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
First fllor apartment on a 2 family dwelling in a great area mostly renovated. Level back yard, parking for 3 cars and much more . Tenant responsible for snow removal and lawn care
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4 SUMMER AVE A&B have any available units?
4 SUMMER AVE A&B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dover, NJ
.
Is 4 SUMMER AVE A&B currently offering any rent specials?
4 SUMMER AVE A&B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 SUMMER AVE A&B pet-friendly?
No, 4 SUMMER AVE A&B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dover
.
Does 4 SUMMER AVE A&B offer parking?
Yes, 4 SUMMER AVE A&B does offer parking.
Does 4 SUMMER AVE A&B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 SUMMER AVE A&B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 SUMMER AVE A&B have a pool?
No, 4 SUMMER AVE A&B does not have a pool.
Does 4 SUMMER AVE A&B have accessible units?
No, 4 SUMMER AVE A&B does not have accessible units.
Does 4 SUMMER AVE A&B have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 SUMMER AVE A&B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4 SUMMER AVE A&B have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 SUMMER AVE A&B does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Clinton Manor Arms
281 West Clinton Street
Dover, NJ 07801
Similar Pages
Dover 1 Bedrooms
Dover 2 Bedrooms
Dover Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Dover Apartments with Parking
Dover Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Jersey City, NJ
Newark, NJ
Elizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NY
New Brunswick, NJ
Bayonne, NJ
Morristown, NJ
East Orange, NJ
Clifton, NJ
Kearny, NJ
Summit, NJ
Plainfield, NJ
Harrison, NJ
Somerset, NJ
Highland Park, NJ
Perth Amboy, NJ
Lodi, NJ
Upper Montclair, NJ
Colonia, NJ
South River, NJ
North Arlington, NJ
Bloomingdale, NJ
Fords, NJ
Glen Ridge, NJ
Metuchen, NJ
Wharton, NJ
New Providence, NJ
Morris Plains, NJ
Franklin Lakes, NJ
Bound Brook, NJ
Waldwick, NJ
Succasunna, NJ
South Amboy, NJ
Boonton, NJ
Newton, NJ
Kenilworth, NJ
Apartments Near Colleges
Sussex County Community College
Kean University
New Jersey Institute of Technology
Essex County College
Hudson County Community College