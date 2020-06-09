All apartments in Dover Beaches South
Last updated June 9 2020

1935 Ocean Avenue

1935 Ocean Ave · (732) 239-6617
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1935 Ocean Ave, Dover Beaches South, NJ 08751

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 12A · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 459 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
playground
elevator
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
elevator
parking
playground
bbq/grill
Location, Location, Location for your sunrise and sunset summer rental! Steps away from having the sand in your toes and the sun warming your face on Ortley Beach. This one-bedroom oasis sleeps up to four. Your summer playground is minutes from shopping, restaurants, and Seaside Boardwalk! This popular Seaview Complex includes 2 parking spaces, elevator access, grills, picnic area, outside showers and personal storage area. $500 monthly security deposit. $6,000 per summer month of fun (June, July, August, or September). Available June 1. This is a smoke-free and pet-free facility.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1935 Ocean Avenue have any available units?
1935 Ocean Avenue has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1935 Ocean Avenue have?
Some of 1935 Ocean Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1935 Ocean Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1935 Ocean Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1935 Ocean Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1935 Ocean Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1935 Ocean Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1935 Ocean Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1935 Ocean Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1935 Ocean Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1935 Ocean Avenue have a pool?
No, 1935 Ocean Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1935 Ocean Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 1935 Ocean Avenue has accessible units.
Does 1935 Ocean Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1935 Ocean Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1935 Ocean Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1935 Ocean Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
