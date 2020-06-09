1935 Ocean Avenue

Amenities

Location, Location, Location for your sunrise and sunset summer rental! Steps away from having the sand in your toes and the sun warming your face on Ortley Beach. This one-bedroom oasis sleeps up to four. Your summer playground is minutes from shopping, restaurants, and Seaside Boardwalk! This popular Seaview Complex includes 2 parking spaces, elevator access, grills, picnic area, outside showers and personal storage area. $500 monthly security deposit. $6,000 per summer month of fun (June, July, August, or September). Available June 1. This is a smoke-free and pet-free facility.