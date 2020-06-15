All apartments in Dover Beaches North
71 Las Vegas Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:42 PM

71 Las Vegas Road

71 Las Vegas Road · (908) 599-7780
Location

71 Las Vegas Road, Dover Beaches North, NJ 08735

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,300

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2034 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
SUMMER RENTAL-OCEAN BLOCK in beautiful Monterrey Beach. This home features a gourmet kitchen with quartz counters, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and an open floor plan. Laundry room, outside shower, outside grill and 2 furnished paver patios to sit and enjoy lazy dinners al fresco. Close proximity to restaurants, shopping and water activities(rent a kayak,jet skiis... ). Beach chairs & umbrella provided. No pets. Check-in 3 pm, check-out 11am. Available 8/1/2020 to 9/12/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 Las Vegas Road have any available units?
71 Las Vegas Road has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 71 Las Vegas Road have?
Some of 71 Las Vegas Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 71 Las Vegas Road currently offering any rent specials?
71 Las Vegas Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 Las Vegas Road pet-friendly?
No, 71 Las Vegas Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dover Beaches North.
Does 71 Las Vegas Road offer parking?
Yes, 71 Las Vegas Road does offer parking.
Does 71 Las Vegas Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 71 Las Vegas Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 Las Vegas Road have a pool?
No, 71 Las Vegas Road does not have a pool.
Does 71 Las Vegas Road have accessible units?
No, 71 Las Vegas Road does not have accessible units.
Does 71 Las Vegas Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 71 Las Vegas Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 71 Las Vegas Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 71 Las Vegas Road does not have units with air conditioning.
