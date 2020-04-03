All apartments in Deal
Find more places like 143 Monmouth Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deal, NJ
/
143 Monmouth Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:15 PM

143 Monmouth Drive

143 Monmouth Drive · (732) 531-1600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Deal
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

143 Monmouth Drive, Deal, NJ 07723
Deal

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3366 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
WINTER RENTAL. Beautiful, spacious, fully furnished home with hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, living room and den, large outdoor area and conveniently located in the heart of Deal. No smoking and no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 Monmouth Drive have any available units?
143 Monmouth Drive has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 143 Monmouth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
143 Monmouth Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 Monmouth Drive pet-friendly?
No, 143 Monmouth Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deal.
Does 143 Monmouth Drive offer parking?
No, 143 Monmouth Drive does not offer parking.
Does 143 Monmouth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 143 Monmouth Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 Monmouth Drive have a pool?
No, 143 Monmouth Drive does not have a pool.
Does 143 Monmouth Drive have accessible units?
No, 143 Monmouth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 143 Monmouth Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 143 Monmouth Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 143 Monmouth Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 143 Monmouth Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 143 Monmouth Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Deal 1 BedroomsDeal 2 Bedrooms
Deal Apartments with BalconyDeal Apartments with Garage
Deal Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJWest New York, NJ
Union City, NJKearny, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJFranklin Square, NYHewlett, NYRobertsville, NJLincroft, NJOceanside, NYWanamassa, NJ
Manasquan, NJOcean Gate, NJRahway, NJSeaside Heights, NJPoint Pleasant Beach, NJHighlands, NJPort Monmouth, NJLittle Silver, NJEast Atlantic Beach, NYOceanport, NJIselin, NJLido Beach, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity