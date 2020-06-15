All apartments in Cresskill
101 Linwood Avenue - 2B
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

101 Linwood Avenue - 2B

101 Linwood Ave · (201) 321-7848
Location

101 Linwood Ave, Cresskill, NJ 07626
Cresskill

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Completely Renovated Apartment
New Hardwood Floors
Updated Kitchen
Sunny and Spacious Apartment

Great Building with parking & laundry room on site.

Located in Cresskill. Close to Fort Lee, Englewood Cliffs, Leonia, Teaneck. Great neighborhood and area. Close to Supermarket and CVS Pharmacy. Other major shopping close by.

Requirements

No history of Felonies or Evictions
Minimum $64,000 Combined Household Income.
$30 Application fee
Good credit
Security Deposit 1.5 months

Tenant Pays Broker Fee
Contact Debra 201-321-7848

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Linwood Avenue - 2B have any available units?
101 Linwood Avenue - 2B has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 101 Linwood Avenue - 2B have?
Some of 101 Linwood Avenue - 2B's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Linwood Avenue - 2B currently offering any rent specials?
101 Linwood Avenue - 2B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Linwood Avenue - 2B pet-friendly?
No, 101 Linwood Avenue - 2B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cresskill.
Does 101 Linwood Avenue - 2B offer parking?
Yes, 101 Linwood Avenue - 2B does offer parking.
Does 101 Linwood Avenue - 2B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Linwood Avenue - 2B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Linwood Avenue - 2B have a pool?
No, 101 Linwood Avenue - 2B does not have a pool.
Does 101 Linwood Avenue - 2B have accessible units?
No, 101 Linwood Avenue - 2B does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Linwood Avenue - 2B have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Linwood Avenue - 2B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Linwood Avenue - 2B have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Linwood Avenue - 2B does not have units with air conditioning.
