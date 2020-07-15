Rent Calculator
Home
/
Collingswood, NJ
/
33 E BROWNING ROAD
Last updated July 8 2020 at 11:00 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
33 E BROWNING ROAD
33 East Browning Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Collingswood
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
33 East Browning Road, Collingswood, NJ 08108
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Great Location, nice 2 story 2 bedroom apartment, including water, heat, washer & dryer in basement. Close to major highway, Knight Park & Cooper River.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 33 E BROWNING ROAD have any available units?
33 E BROWNING ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Collingswood, NJ
.
Is 33 E BROWNING ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
33 E BROWNING ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 E BROWNING ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 33 E BROWNING ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Collingswood
.
Does 33 E BROWNING ROAD offer parking?
No, 33 E BROWNING ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 33 E BROWNING ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 E BROWNING ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 E BROWNING ROAD have a pool?
No, 33 E BROWNING ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 33 E BROWNING ROAD have accessible units?
No, 33 E BROWNING ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 33 E BROWNING ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 E BROWNING ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 33 E BROWNING ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 E BROWNING ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
