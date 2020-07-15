All apartments in Collingswood
33 E BROWNING ROAD
Last updated July 8 2020 at 11:00 AM

33 E BROWNING ROAD

33 East Browning Road · No Longer Available
Location

33 East Browning Road, Collingswood, NJ 08108

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Great Location, nice 2 story 2 bedroom apartment, including water, heat, washer & dryer in basement. Close to major highway, Knight Park & Cooper River.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 E BROWNING ROAD have any available units?
33 E BROWNING ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Collingswood, NJ.
Is 33 E BROWNING ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
33 E BROWNING ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 E BROWNING ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 33 E BROWNING ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collingswood.
Does 33 E BROWNING ROAD offer parking?
No, 33 E BROWNING ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 33 E BROWNING ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 E BROWNING ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 E BROWNING ROAD have a pool?
No, 33 E BROWNING ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 33 E BROWNING ROAD have accessible units?
No, 33 E BROWNING ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 33 E BROWNING ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 E BROWNING ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 33 E BROWNING ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 E BROWNING ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
