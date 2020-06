308 Comly Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

COLLINGSWOOD TOWNHOUSE - Property Id: 262772



ALL BRICK TOWN HOUSE ONE BLOCK FROM THE THOMAS SHARP ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AREA WITH ON AND OFF-STREET PARKING AND A GARAGE. THIS TOWNHOUSE OFFERS NEWLY REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEW KITCHEN, APPLIANCES, HOT WATER HEAT, HEATER, AND CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING. THE UNIT ALSO HAS A LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM AND KITCHEN WITH A PENINSULA WHICH CONTAINS A GRANITE TOP AND IS OPEN TO THE DINING ROOM. THE SECOND FLOOR FEATURES THREE BEDROOMS ALL WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS AND A FULL TITLED BATHROOM WITH SKYLIGHT. MASTER BEDROOM HAS A WALK-IN CLOSET. THERE IS A LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER & DRYER AND ADDITIONAL STORAGE AREA. THIS TOWNHOUSE HAS BEEN COMPLETELY RE-DONE FROM TOP TO BOTTOM TO LOOK LIKE A NEW HOUSE.

No Dogs Allowed



