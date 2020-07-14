Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
67 Halstead St, Clinton, NJ 08809
Price and availability
VERIFIED 14 HRS AGO
2 Bedrooms
Unit 67 Halstead Place - 1105 · Avail. now
$2,050
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Halstead Place.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
trash valet
Bristol 1st Floor - This beautiful first floor end-unit two bedroom, two bath features a generous kitchen with granite counter tops, custom style cabinetry, tile backsplash, and GE Energy Star appliances. The master bedroom enjoys a walk-in closet, while the en suite bath boasts dual vanities and a walk-in shower. Step out to a roomy balcony from the spacious Great Room. Nine-foot ceilings, tank-less water heater, gas cooking and full size washer and dryer are just a few more reasons to select the Bristol as your ideal two bedroom home.
(RLNE3596189)
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 application fee per person
Deposit: Security 1 months rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Akita, Beagle, Bull Mastiffs, Doberman, Chow, German Sheppard, Great Dane, Hound, Husky, Pitbull, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf hybrids, or any mixes of these breeds