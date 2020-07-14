Halstead Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill bike storage cc payments e-payments guest parking key fob access lobby online portal smoke-free community trash valet

Bristol 1st Floor - This beautiful first floor end-unit two bedroom, two bath features a generous kitchen with granite counter tops, custom style cabinetry, tile backsplash, and GE Energy Star appliances. The master bedroom enjoys a walk-in closet, while the en suite bath boasts dual vanities and a walk-in shower. Step out to a roomy balcony from the spacious Great Room. Nine-foot ceilings, tank-less water heater, gas cooking and full size washer and dryer are just a few more reasons to select the Bristol as your ideal two bedroom home.



