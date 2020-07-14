All apartments in Clinton
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:55 AM

Halstead Place

67 Halstead St · (908) 543-7668
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

67 Halstead St, Clinton, NJ 08809

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 67 Halstead Place - 1105 · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Halstead Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
trash valet
Bristol 1st Floor - This beautiful first floor end-unit two bedroom, two bath features a generous kitchen with granite counter tops, custom style cabinetry, tile backsplash, and GE Energy Star appliances. The master bedroom enjoys a walk-in closet, while the en suite bath boasts dual vanities and a walk-in shower. Step out to a roomy balcony from the spacious Great Room. Nine-foot ceilings, tank-less water heater, gas cooking and full size washer and dryer are just a few more reasons to select the Bristol as your ideal two bedroom home.

(RLNE3596189)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 application fee per person
Deposit: Security 1 months rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Akita, Beagle, Bull Mastiffs, Doberman, Chow, German Sheppard, Great Dane, Hound, Husky, Pitbull, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf hybrids, or any mixes of these breeds
Dogs
fee: $400
rent: $50
Cats
fee: $400
rent: $50
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Halstead Place have any available units?
Halstead Place has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Halstead Place have?
Some of Halstead Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Halstead Place currently offering any rent specials?
Halstead Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Halstead Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Halstead Place is pet friendly.
Does Halstead Place offer parking?
Yes, Halstead Place offers parking.
Does Halstead Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Halstead Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Halstead Place have a pool?
No, Halstead Place does not have a pool.
Does Halstead Place have accessible units?
Yes, Halstead Place has accessible units.
Does Halstead Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Halstead Place has units with dishwashers.
Does Halstead Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Halstead Place has units with air conditioning.
