Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:14 PM

11 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Clinton, NJ

Finding an apartment in Clinton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
1 Unit Available
Halstead Place
67 Halstead St, Clinton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1240 sqft
Bristol 1st Floor - This beautiful first floor end-unit two bedroom, two bath features a generous kitchen with granite counter tops, custom style cabinetry, tile backsplash, and GE Energy Star appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Clinton

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
23 Mill Street
23 Mill Street, High Bridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1700 sqft
Be the first to enjoy this fully renovated first floor apartment with private entrance! Featuring Quartz Countertops, includes stainless steel refrigerator, stove, over-the-range microwave and dishwasher Easy commute-- NJT High Bridge Train Station

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
90 Washington Avenue
90 Washington Avenue, High Bridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,275
600 sqft
3 Available 08/01/20 Fully Renovated 2018! Easy commuting - just minutes from Routes 22 31 and 78 as well as NJT High Bridge Train Station (Raritan Valley Line) Columbia Trail Main St.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
49 East Street
49 East St, Annandale, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
700 sqft
Immaculate 2nd floor apartment at the Village Green in Annandale, a small upscale friendly community in a great location close to the charming town of Clinton.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
46-50 SPENCER LN
46-50 Spencer Lane, Lebanon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
Very private setting surrounded by 100's of acres of farmland.Large living room and eat-in kitchen with two bedrooms and a jack & jill bath.Available immediately. Pets acceptable on landlord's discretion.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
15 TIMBERCROFT
15 Timbercroft Drive, High Bridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
BRIGHT & SUNNY 2 BR/1.5 BA RANCH IN SOLITUDE VILLAGE. THE INTERIOR IS BEING REPAINTED, NEW CARPETING AND WINDOW BLINDS ARE BEING INSTALLED AND THE HOUSE WILL THEN BE PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED.
Results within 10 miles of Clinton
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
21 Units Available
The Pavilion at Raritan
2 Healthquest Blvd, Flemington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,760
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1072 sqft
Tucked away on the edge of where the Flemington and Raritan Township lines meet lies The Pavilion at Raritan- a cozy community that thrives on small town charm and offers only the best that modern living has to offer.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
9A Nunn Ave, Washington, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,175
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Set on a wooded hilltop, you will find Washington Heights an exceptional community where the charm of country living meets the ease of suburban convenience.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Washington Arms Apartments
324 N Prospect St, Washington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,075
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in residential neighborhood with newly renovated apartments available, Washington Arms Apartments features spacious one and two bedroom apartments.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
45 East Church Street
45 East Church Street, Washington, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2100 sqft
Be the first to enjoy this freshly renovated home, coming soon! Located on a quiet street, but close to downtown and near highways (Rt 57 31 and 78) Includes stainless steel refrigerator, stove, over-the-range microwave and dishwasher Granite

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
54 KENTWORTH CT
54 Kentworth Court, Hunterdon County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1866 sqft
3 BR, Bromley Model, 2 Car Garage, newer Stainless Appliances & Carpet, Eat-In-Kitchen w/ 42" Cabinets, 2nd fl Laundry, Unfinished Base w/ Extra Storage, Primary BR w/ Full Bath w/Soaking Tub & Shower One Year Lease only, Pet Limited & Breed
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Clinton, NJ

Finding an apartment in Clinton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

