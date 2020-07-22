10 Apartments for rent in Clinton, NJ with washer-dryers

AL
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 21 at 09:09 AM
1 Unit Available
Halstead Place
67 Halstead St, Clinton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1240 sqft
Bristol 1st Floor - This beautiful first floor end-unit two bedroom, two bath features a generous kitchen with granite counter tops, custom style cabinetry, tile backsplash, and GE Energy Star appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Clinton

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 01:49 PM
1 Unit Available
53 OVERLOOK DR
53 Overlook Drive, Hunterdon County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Located in Hunterdon County. Beautifully updated and quality workmanship. Updated cabinets, granite counters, stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer and dryer, tile and carpet. No Smokers. No Pets. Tile in bathroom. Tile and carpeting through out.
Results within 5 miles of Clinton

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
90 Washington Avenue
90 Washington Avenue, High Bridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,275
600 sqft
3 Available 08/01/20 Fully Renovated 2018! Easy commuting - just minutes from Routes 22 31 and 78 as well as NJT High Bridge Train Station (Raritan Valley Line) Columbia Trail Main St.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
23 Mill Street
23 Mill Street, High Bridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1700 sqft
Be the first to enjoy this fully renovated first floor apartment with private entrance! Featuring Quartz Countertops, includes stainless steel refrigerator, stove, over-the-range microwave and dishwasher Easy commute-- NJT High Bridge Train Station

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
49 East Street
49 East St, Annandale, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
700 sqft
Immaculate 2nd floor apartment at the Village Green in Annandale, a small upscale friendly community in a great location close to the charming town of Clinton.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 01:49 PM
1 Unit Available
14 Tisco Ave
14 Tisco Avenue, High Bridge, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
980 sqft
Welcome to this renovated 1/2 duplex is ready for occupancy! Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom,1 bath with new central AC is located in a quiet and peaceful setting! This home features an updated eat-in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 01:49 PM
1 Unit Available
139 CONOVER TER
139 Conover Ter, Lebanon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Bright 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, 2nd floor condo located in the Heights of Lebanon. Generous sized bedrooms, eat in kitchen, open floor plan with hardwood floors, plus washer and dryer.
Results within 10 miles of Clinton
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 12:36 PM
19 Units Available
The Pavilion at Raritan
2 Healthquest Blvd, Flemington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1072 sqft
Tucked away on the edge of where the Flemington and Raritan Township lines meet lies The Pavilion at Raritan- a cozy community that thrives on small town charm and offers only the best that modern living has to offer.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 01:49 PM
1 Unit Available
91 Academy St
91 Academy Street, Califon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
Peace and Solitude abound in this restored - historic open beamed Carriage House. Picturesque landscaped estate. 2 bedroom 1 bath with wide planked floors. Freestanding wood burning stove.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 01:49 PM
1 Unit Available
271 LAUREL CT
271 Laurel Court, White House Station, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
3 Br. Penthouse, Liberty Model unit overlooking swimming pool and Tennis cords. Living/Dining room with Gas Fireplace and door leading to the balcony.All Hard/wood floors(red oak) All appliances included . W/D in the unit .

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 01:49 PM
1 Unit Available
54 KENTWORTH CT
54 Kentworth Court, Hunterdon County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1866 sqft
3 BR, Bromley Model, 2 Car Garage, newer Stainless Appliances & Carpet, Eat-In-Kitchen w/ 42" Cabinets, 2nd fl Laundry, Unfinished Base w/ Extra Storage, Primary BR w/ Full Bath w/Soaking Tub & Shower One Year Lease only, Pet Limited & Breed
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Clinton, NJ

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Clinton offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Clinton. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Clinton can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

