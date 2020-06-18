All apartments in Clifton
Find more places like 290 Lakeview Avenue - 9.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clifton, NJ
/
290 Lakeview Avenue - 9
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

290 Lakeview Avenue - 9

290 Lakeview Ave · (973) 831-8285
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Clifton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

290 Lakeview Ave, Clifton, NJ 07011
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
"SEEKING A SUPERINTENDENT"

for this 3 story brick apartment building located at 290 Lakeview Avenue, Clifton, NJ. Convenient to shopping and transportation. 3rd floor apartment. Eat in kitchen, living room, 1 bedroom, tile bath, pantry. In building laundry room. Access to free municipal parking. THE SUPERINTENDENT WILL RECEIVE THIS ONE-BEDROOM APT. FOR $1,225.00 ALONG WITH A $225.00 RENT CREDIT FOR HIS DUTIES.
PLEASE SEND RESUME TO: lynnsseb@gmail.com
3 Story Brick Building located on Lakeview Avenue in Clifton New Jersey. Convenient to shopping, restaurants and transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 290 Lakeview Avenue - 9 have any available units?
290 Lakeview Avenue - 9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clifton, NJ.
What amenities does 290 Lakeview Avenue - 9 have?
Some of 290 Lakeview Avenue - 9's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 290 Lakeview Avenue - 9 currently offering any rent specials?
290 Lakeview Avenue - 9 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 290 Lakeview Avenue - 9 pet-friendly?
No, 290 Lakeview Avenue - 9 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clifton.
Does 290 Lakeview Avenue - 9 offer parking?
Yes, 290 Lakeview Avenue - 9 does offer parking.
Does 290 Lakeview Avenue - 9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 290 Lakeview Avenue - 9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 290 Lakeview Avenue - 9 have a pool?
No, 290 Lakeview Avenue - 9 does not have a pool.
Does 290 Lakeview Avenue - 9 have accessible units?
No, 290 Lakeview Avenue - 9 does not have accessible units.
Does 290 Lakeview Avenue - 9 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 290 Lakeview Avenue - 9 has units with dishwashers.
Does 290 Lakeview Avenue - 9 have units with air conditioning?
No, 290 Lakeview Avenue - 9 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 290 Lakeview Avenue - 9?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

AVE Clifton
743 Passaic Ave
Clifton, NJ 07012
Country Club Towers
140 Hepburn Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012

Similar Pages

Clifton 1 BedroomsClifton 2 Bedrooms
Clifton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsClifton Apartments with Parking
Clifton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJ
Lodi, NJUpper Montclair, NJRoselle, NJLinden, NJRutherford, NJAvenel, NJRidgefield, NJSecaucus, NJFair Lawn, NJMadison, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity