290 Lakeview Avenue - 9

"SEEKING A SUPERINTENDENT"



for this 3 story brick apartment building located at 290 Lakeview Avenue, Clifton, NJ. Convenient to shopping and transportation. 3rd floor apartment. Eat in kitchen, living room, 1 bedroom, tile bath, pantry. In building laundry room. Access to free municipal parking. THE SUPERINTENDENT WILL RECEIVE THIS ONE-BEDROOM APT. FOR $1,225.00 ALONG WITH A $225.00 RENT CREDIT FOR HIS DUTIES.

PLEASE SEND RESUME TO: lynnsseb@gmail.com

3 Story Brick Building located on Lakeview Avenue in Clifton New Jersey. Convenient to shopping, restaurants and transportation.