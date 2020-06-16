All apartments in Clifton
Clifton, NJ
13 Pershing Rd 71
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

13 Pershing Rd 71

13 Pershing Road · (201) 338-0122
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13 Pershing Road, Clifton, NJ 07013
Richfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 71 · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
conference room
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
fire pit
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
yoga
NO BROKER FEE- LUXURY WATERFRONT - Property Id: 223431

*NO BROKER FEE*
*1 MONTH FREE*
*LUXURY WATERFRONT PROPERTY*
*STEPS AWAY FROM TO ALL NYC TRANSPORTATION*
*WALKING DISTANCE TO RESTAURANTS & SHOPPING*

BBQ Grills
Billiards Room
Clubroom
Concierge
Conference Room
Doggie Day Care Available Through P.I. Paws (www.Pipaws.Com)
Fitness Room
Outdoor Heated Swimming Pool with Attached Spa and Waterfall
Espresso Wood Cabinets
Full Sized Washer/Dryer
GE Stainless Steel Appliances
Granite Countertops and Back Splashes
Hardwood Flooring
Marble Tile Entrances
Nine Foot Ceilings
Roselink Technology Package - Includes Intrusion Alarm
Soaking Tubs and Showers with Marble Vanity Counters
Luxurious indoor pool with splash area for kids
Outdoor living in an expansive courtyard featuring lounge seating, fire pit, ping pong, billiards, bocce ball, bbq grills and a splash pad
Health club-class fitness center with juice bar, yoga room and more
*Prices and terms are subject to change*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/223431
Property Id 223431

(RLNE5554893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

