Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

302 Gorge Road 302

302 Gorge Road · (646) 819-9160
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

302 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ 07010

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 302 · Avail. now

$3,678

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1847 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
BEST PRICES! UP to 2 FREE MONTH! NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 221799

No Broker Fee / Reduce Security Deposit

3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath TWO Level Town Home with Private Garage stating at $. Gross 3985. Net Effective $3678. Base in a 13 Month Lease with a Free Month (UP to 2 FREE MONTHS Available. Minutes Away from Supermarkets, Shops, NY Waterways , Light-Rail and NJ Transit with Full Service Amenities, Pool, Spa ,Gym . Play Room, Resident Lounge and more.
Garage Parking Available,
Pet Friendly.

Please contact me for more Details.
Our Service concierge Group Service the following Areas.
Weehawken, WNY, North Bergen, Edgewater and Fort Lee.

All NO Broker FEE Apartments!
Prices, Promotions and Availability Changes without Notice.
Various Layout Options Available.

Cora Murray
Group Twenty Six
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/221799
Property Id 221799

(RLNE5853659)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 Gorge Road 302 have any available units?
302 Gorge Road 302 has a unit available for $3,678 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 302 Gorge Road 302 have?
Some of 302 Gorge Road 302's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 Gorge Road 302 currently offering any rent specials?
302 Gorge Road 302 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 Gorge Road 302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 302 Gorge Road 302 is pet friendly.
Does 302 Gorge Road 302 offer parking?
Yes, 302 Gorge Road 302 does offer parking.
Does 302 Gorge Road 302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 302 Gorge Road 302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 Gorge Road 302 have a pool?
Yes, 302 Gorge Road 302 has a pool.
Does 302 Gorge Road 302 have accessible units?
No, 302 Gorge Road 302 does not have accessible units.
Does 302 Gorge Road 302 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 302 Gorge Road 302 has units with dishwashers.
Does 302 Gorge Road 302 have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 Gorge Road 302 does not have units with air conditioning.
