250 Gorge Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse doorman gym parking pool tennis court yoga

Welcome to a luxury lifestyle at the Apogee! Embrace this turn-key living, w/ a beautiful skyline view of NYC. Don't let someone take this freshly painted fully renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, new windows and floors, abundance of closets, over sized living room & dining room unit w/2 terraces from underneath you before it's too late. Amazing amenities include but are not limited to an Olympic size pool, Jacuzzi, 24Hr doorman, expanded fitness center w/ yoga & Pilates studio, tennis courts, children's playroom, community room w/ full catering kitchen, library, 'genius lounge' and more! Includes parking. Easy commute to NYC by car or (bus & ferry).