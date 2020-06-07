All apartments in Cliffside Park
250 Gorge Road

250 Gorge Road · (201) 906-3287
Location

250 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ 07010

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
doorman
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
yoga
Welcome to a luxury lifestyle at the Apogee! Embrace this turn-key living, w/ a beautiful skyline view of NYC. Don't let someone take this freshly painted fully renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, new windows and floors, abundance of closets, over sized living room & dining room unit w/2 terraces from underneath you before it's too late. Amazing amenities include but are not limited to an Olympic size pool, Jacuzzi, 24Hr doorman, expanded fitness center w/ yoga & Pilates studio, tennis courts, children's playroom, community room w/ full catering kitchen, library, 'genius lounge' and more! Includes parking. Easy commute to NYC by car or (bus & ferry).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 Gorge Road have any available units?
250 Gorge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cliffside Park, NJ.
What amenities does 250 Gorge Road have?
Some of 250 Gorge Road's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 Gorge Road currently offering any rent specials?
250 Gorge Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 Gorge Road pet-friendly?
No, 250 Gorge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cliffside Park.
Does 250 Gorge Road offer parking?
Yes, 250 Gorge Road does offer parking.
Does 250 Gorge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 250 Gorge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 Gorge Road have a pool?
Yes, 250 Gorge Road has a pool.
Does 250 Gorge Road have accessible units?
No, 250 Gorge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 250 Gorge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 250 Gorge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 250 Gorge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 250 Gorge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
