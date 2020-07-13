/
pet friendly apartments
19 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Clayton, NJ
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
$
2 Units Available
Laurelton Village Apartments
601 N Black Horse Pike, Williamstown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
760 sqft
$2.5 Million in Renovation includes new windows, new exteriors, new kitchen cabinets and much more!Work, play and shop all within easy reach of your splendid two bedroom home.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
4 Units Available
Essex Chase Apartments
1000 Gianna Dr, Glassboro, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1325 sqft
Capture the charm and enjoy the comfort of our exquisite residences, boasting unique floor plans, private entrances*, individual garages with remote access, private patio/balcony and elevator service*.
Last updated July 13 at 06:00am
4 Units Available
Holly Court Apartments
601 W Holly Ave, Pitman, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,070
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
942 sqft
Holly Court Apartments offer proximity to Rowan University and Alcyon Lake. Units offer amenities like hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, dishwashers and ranges. The apartments are recently renovated and pet friendly.
Last updated June 11 at 06:57pm
1 Unit Available
Park Crest Village
275 High St E, Glassboro, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
900 sqft
Excellent location, within walking distance of Rowan University and close to Routes 55, 47 and 322. Residents enjoy balcony, wall-to-wall carpeting and dishwasher. Community has 24-hour emergency maintenance, on-site laundry and more.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Barclay Glen
1000 Fawn Dr, Williamstown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,575
1095 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
It’s apartment living at its best! Choose from a variety of comfortable thoughtfully designed floor plans to suit your lifestyle and your family needs.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
323 University Blvd
323 University Boulevard, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
FREE FIRST MONTH OF RENT 323 University Blvd - FIRST MONTH OF RENT IS FREE! Call now. 3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, eat in kitchen, unfinished basement, porch, patio, corner lot, plenty of parking. (RLNE4635187)
Last updated July 13 at 07:13am
1 Unit Available
603 Morris Avenue
603 Morris Avenue, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1084 sqft
Close to Rowan University Three (3) Bedroom Two (2) Bath; Beautiful home, completely rehabbed and ready to move right in. All neutral colors through out. Newer and Refreshed bathrooms, hardwood floors through out.
Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
916 VAN GOGH COURT
916 Van Gogh Ct, Gloucester County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1298 sqft
Welcome to Villages of Amberleigh! Only ten years young and has all the upgrades you can imagine. This condo features 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Clayton
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
26 Units Available
Korman Residential at Cherrywood
1200 Little Gloucester Rd, Clementon, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,030
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
900 sqft
Located in Camden County, New Jersey, with shopping, entertainment and dining just steps away. Units offer washer and dryer and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community boasts a pool, fitness center and community gardens.
Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
17 Units Available
Woodmont Townsquare
257 Hurffville Road, Glassboro, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,510
984 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1234 sqft
Embrace a lifestyle that blends urban-style living with the beauty of the suburbs.
Last updated July 9 at 06:22pm
11 Units Available
Autumn Ridge Apartments
1501 Little Gloucester Rd, Blackwood, NJ
Studio
$920
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
951 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available with large dining area and kitchen with dishwasher. Community features an Olympic-size swimming pool, lighted tennis courts and a basketball court.
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
$
10 Units Available
Washington Way
2049 Barnsboro Rd, Blackwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,215
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
978 sqft
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
3 Units Available
Timber Ridge LLC
801 W Park Ave, Lindenwold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1260 sqft
Timber Ridge Townhomes is a picturesque village you will love to call home. Located on a beautifully tree-lined street in a quiet residential community, Timber Ridge Townhomes offers spacious homes and deluxe amenities on gorgeous grounds.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
1867 Manhassett Avenue
1867 Manhasset Avenue, Gloucester County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
768 sqft
This delightful home located in Deptford, NJ is now available! It features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 768sqft! Charming curb appeal offering a sleek brick and siding exterior with long driveway and sunroom! Entering from the front door you’ll see
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
516 Terrace Ave
516 Terrace Avenue, Camden County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1996 sqft
516 Terrace Ave - Property Id: 313465 Come check out this beautifully updated house in the heart of Berlin New Jersey.This house contains 4 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a large empty basement with high ceilings.
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1607 Huntingdon Mews
1607 Huntingdon Mews, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
946 sqft
Spacious 2 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms & dining room. Close to grocery stores,outlet,banks,restaurants,parks & more. All rooms have natural lighting Coming in from all windows.
Last updated July 13 at 07:13am
1 Unit Available
162 Mill Road
162 Mill Rd, Salem County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1306 sqft
2 bedroom; 1 bath single family house on one acre of land; Basement; Detached garage with driveway; Barn; Oil Heat and Well and Septic; Electric cooking; Washer and Dryer Come visit this cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home located in Elmer NJ.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
1176 TRISTRAM CIRCLE
1176 Tristram Circle, Gloucester County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 br, 2 bath main level, one small room (loft), office, with spiral staircase. High cathedral ceilings, skylights,newly painted, and carpeted, newer appliances, new bathroom vanities, floors, 2nd floor unit with steps to 2nd floor.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
75 GRANT LANE
75 Grant Lane, Pine Hill, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1360 sqft
*** Pet-Friendly*** end unit Townhouse with over sized deck and fenced in yard in Madison Village. Close Proximity to Shopping, Supermarkets, Atlantic City Expressway, RT 42, RT 30, RT 561, RT 73.
