Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Roberts Mill Apartments & Townhomes

165 Great Rd · (856) 317-6058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

165 Great Rd, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ 08052

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 143CD · Avail. Sep 15

$1,230

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 530 sqft

Unit 157GR · Avail. Sep 17

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Unit 137MD · Avail. Aug 30

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 292GR · Avail. Sep 15

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit 290GR · Avail. Sep 15

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit 286GR · Avail. Sep 9

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Roberts Mill Apartments & Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
bocce court
courtyard
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
putting green
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
parking
24hr maintenance
business center
package receiving
You will experience luxury, location, and convenience when you make Roberts Mill your place to call home! These impressive private entrance residences offer exquisite one and two bedroom floor plans. The layouts give you extraordinary use of your living and dining space. When you walk in you know you have walked in to something special. We offer a variety of amenities that you deserve. You can enjoy relaxing in our sparkling swimming pool, sculpt your body at our state of the art indoor and outdoor fitness centers, or gather friends to join in a game at our beach volleyball court, basketball courts, or tennis courts. For our pet lovers, there are two brand new on-site bark parks! Our location is second to none. Located in Maple Shade, NJ, we are minutes from major thoroughfares giving our residents convenient access to Routes 295, 38, 73, and the NJ Turnpike. This area boasts some of the best shopping, dining, and entertainment! We are nestled between two major shopping centers in Cher

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2 - 14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300-one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 Flat Fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35-$45/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 80 lbs
Parking Details: Open parking.
Storage Details: Extra storage available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Roberts Mill Apartments & Townhomes have any available units?
Roberts Mill Apartments & Townhomes has 14 units available starting at $1,230 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Roberts Mill Apartments & Townhomes have?
Some of Roberts Mill Apartments & Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Roberts Mill Apartments & Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Roberts Mill Apartments & Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Roberts Mill Apartments & Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Roberts Mill Apartments & Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Roberts Mill Apartments & Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Roberts Mill Apartments & Townhomes offers parking.
Does Roberts Mill Apartments & Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Roberts Mill Apartments & Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Roberts Mill Apartments & Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Roberts Mill Apartments & Townhomes has a pool.
Does Roberts Mill Apartments & Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Roberts Mill Apartments & Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Roberts Mill Apartments & Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Roberts Mill Apartments & Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Does Roberts Mill Apartments & Townhomes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Roberts Mill Apartments & Townhomes has units with air conditioning.
