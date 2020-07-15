All apartments in Cherry Hill Mall
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:52 AM

Buttonwood

601 Buttonwood Avenue · (856) 556-3993
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

601 Buttonwood Avenue, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ 08052

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Buttonwood.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Welcome home to Buttonwood Apartments, nestled in the quiet residential community of Maple Shade, NJ. This garden-style community boasts a beautifully landscaped courtyard with a range of floor plans that will accommodate any need. These charming floor plans offer wall-to-wall carpeting and custom interior paint colors. Select residences feature designer kitchens and appliances including a dishwasher and garbage disposal. All of our residents enjoy on-site laundry facilities, additional storage and ample off-street parking. Buttonwood Apartments is conveniently located between Cherry Hill Mall and Moorestown Mall approximately 1 block from Route 38, and also easily accessible to I-295 and Route 70. A short drive will lead you to restaurants and shopping located in Maple Shade, Cherry Hill and Moorestown. Call today to learn how you can Live the Friedman Five Star Lifestyle at Buttonwood Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
Dogs
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot. false.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Buttonwood have any available units?
Buttonwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Hill Mall, NJ.
What amenities does Buttonwood have?
Some of Buttonwood's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Buttonwood currently offering any rent specials?
Buttonwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Buttonwood pet-friendly?
Yes, Buttonwood is pet friendly.
Does Buttonwood offer parking?
Yes, Buttonwood offers parking.
Does Buttonwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, Buttonwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Buttonwood have a pool?
No, Buttonwood does not have a pool.
Does Buttonwood have accessible units?
No, Buttonwood does not have accessible units.
Does Buttonwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Buttonwood has units with dishwashers.
Does Buttonwood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Buttonwood has units with air conditioning.
