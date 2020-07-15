Amenities

Welcome home to Buttonwood Apartments, nestled in the quiet residential community of Maple Shade, NJ. This garden-style community boasts a beautifully landscaped courtyard with a range of floor plans that will accommodate any need. These charming floor plans offer wall-to-wall carpeting and custom interior paint colors. Select residences feature designer kitchens and appliances including a dishwasher and garbage disposal. All of our residents enjoy on-site laundry facilities, additional storage and ample off-street parking. Buttonwood Apartments is conveniently located between Cherry Hill Mall and Moorestown Mall approximately 1 block from Route 38, and also easily accessible to I-295 and Route 70. A short drive will lead you to restaurants and shopping located in Maple Shade, Cherry Hill and Moorestown. Call today to learn how you can Live the Friedman Five Star Lifestyle at Buttonwood Apartments!