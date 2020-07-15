/
3 bedroom apartments
52 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Carneys Point, NJ
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
265 MARKET STREET
265 Market Street, Carneys Point, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1062 sqft
Wonderful three bedroom single family home available for rent! This home offers plenty of space for you and your family, including a spacious family room, dedicated dining area, kitchen with range and refrigerator, and a dedicated mudroom/laundry
Results within 1 mile of Carneys Point
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
79 Delaware Ave
79 Delaware Avenue, Penns Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
Single family home near waterfront - Property Id: 313718 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/313718 Property Id 313718 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5908612)
Results within 5 miles of Carneys Point
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
16 Units Available
Top of the Hill Apartments
2101 Prior Rd, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,731
1266 sqft
Beautiful green landscaping in a peaceful community with on-site parking, playground, pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated units with full kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:37 PM
17 Units Available
Edgemoor
Lighthouse Hill
1204 Terra Hill Dr, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1500 sqft
Newly renovated and under new management, Woods Edge offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Wilmington, Delaware.
Verified
Last updated May 19 at 12:29 PM
28 Units Available
Whitney Apartments
7120 Society Dr, Claymont, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1113 sqft
Convenient to the Bala Golf Course and Schuylkill River, this community provides residents with free water and trash service, onsite laundry and elevator access. Pet-friendly units have wall-to-wall carpeting and an option for new kitchens.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
21 Units Available
Meetinghouse
3131 Meetinghouse Rd, Boothwyn, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1381 sqft
Contemporary, over-sized floor plans with luxury kitchens, tiled baths, large walk-in closets and washer-dryer create a special experience of comfort and style in every apartment and townhouse.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Pennrose
4110 N Pine Street
4110 Pine Street, Edgemoor, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
2178 sqft
GREAT North Wilmington Home - GREAT North Wilmington location! READY TO LEASE! 3 bedroom, 1 FULL bath Home! Wraparound Deck. NICE Back Yard.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Brandywine Village
2214 N Tatnall St
2214 Tatnall Street, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1500 sqft
Fully Furnished Townhome - Property Id: 53507 Great home for rent ...fully furnished...close to city center. Wake up and take a walk or jog to Brandywine Park. Why drive when you can enjoy a nice walk to Rodney Square and the Market Street Mall.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Triangle
1901 BAYNARD BOULEVARD
1901 Baynard Boulevard, Wilmington, DE
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1901 BAYNARD BOULEVARD in Wilmington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Harlan
514 Barrett Street - 1
514 Barrett St, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1550 sqft
Hot water heating and a fireplace. Has basement garage.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
61 W MILL STREET
61 West Mill Street, Pedricktown, NJ
Amazing rental in Pedricktown - won't last long!
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1921 MARSH RD
1921 Marsh Road, New Castle County, DE
Tastefully updated and expanded 2 Story Colonial with open eat-in kitchen, familyroom with wood burning fireplace, living room with beautiful wall of built-ins and dining room with corner cabinet.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Edgemoor
23 S Rodney Drive
23 South Rodney Drive, Edgemoor, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
3BR/1BA Townhouse in Edgemoor Gardens - Welcome to your new home! This 3BR/1BA end unit townhouse has been newly renovated. Fresh paint, new range, new washer and dryer, and new carpeting. Enjoy the fenced in backyard on a warm spring evening.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
Baynard Village
602 Concord Ave 2
602 Concord Avenue, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
602 Concord Ave - Property Id: 252913 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252913 Property Id 252913 (RLNE5675313)
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
161 Christina Landing Drive
161 Christina Landing Drive, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
161 Christina Landing Drive, Wilmington, DE 19801 - Luxury town home with spectacular views of the Wilmington Waterfront.
Last updated April 10 at 02:17 AM
1 Unit Available
2000 KYNWYD RD
2000 Kynwyd Road, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Completely renovated 3 Bedroom/2 Full Bath Ranch with all hardwood floors in the LR, DR, KT & Bedrooms. All new semi-custom white kitchen w/island seating, granite counters, tile backsplash, high-end stainless steel appliances.
Last updated March 28 at 10:56 PM
1 Unit Available
East Side
419 E 9TH STREET
419 East 9th Street, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$895
750 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom unit on 9th St, very close to Riverfront shopping, entertainment and transportation, contact our office for showing schedule or visit us on line for additional information. Section 8 welcome
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
138 Winder Road
138 Winder Road, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 3 Bedroom, 1 Full bath home! - BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 3 Bedroom, 1 Full bath home, with Living room and Dining room for rent in New Castle! GREAT Location! DRIVEWAY! WELCOME HOME! *** GORGEOUS Renovation (2020)! ** NEW Kitchen
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1119 CRESTOVER ROAD
1119 Crestover Road, New Castle County, DE
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1119 CRESTOVER ROAD in New Castle County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
36 Thorn Lane
36 Thorn Lane, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
End Unit Townhouse - End Unit Townhouse, Freshly painted through out and new carpet. 3 bedroom, 1 bath, Kitchen, living room, Tenant is responsible to all utilities, yard maintenance and snow removal. (RLNE5933530)
Results within 10 miles of Carneys Point
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
27 Units Available
Valleybrook at Chadds Ford Apartments
7000 Johnson Farm Ln, Birmingham, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,029
1425 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
4 Units Available
Madison Glen Mills
512 Coventry Ln, Chester Heights, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,360
1486 sqft
Quiet community with landscaped grounds, resort-style pool, and fitness center. One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes with private entrances, updated kitchens and washer/dryer in every unit.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 PM
13 Units Available
Delaware Avenue
Mayfair
1300 N Harrison St, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1850 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Trolley Square close to downtown Wilmington and Interstate 95. Beautiful building with bright hardwood floors, new windows and lots of natural light.
Verified
Last updated May 19 at 12:34 PM
34 Units Available
Castlebrook Apartments
550 S Dupont Pkwy, New Castle, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,454
1200 sqft
Cozy apartments with ceiling fans and spacious floor plans. Enjoy use of the on-site pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Minutes from Wilmington Airport. Run errands at nearby Governors Square Shopping Center.
