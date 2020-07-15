All apartments in Carlstadt
434 Madison St 1
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:13 PM

434 Madison St 1

434 Madison St · (973) 519-3414
Location

434 Madison St, Carlstadt, NJ 07072
Carlstadt

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 Spacious newly renovated with easy commute to NYC - Property Id: 249829

Newly renovated spacious apartment in prime location. Includes Full basement with additional living space for 3rd bedroom, Laundry room, dinning room, sun room and 2 car garage.

Location Location Location!!!!! Located around the block from 20 minute bus ride into NYC. Conveniently located near major highways (Rt 3, 17 and 21).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249829
Property Id 249829

(RLNE5931814)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

