1317 South 10th Street
1317 South 10th Street

1317 South 10th Street · (609) 542-2964
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1317 South 10th Street, Camden, NJ 08104
Gateway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. Jul 1

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Refreshed 2 bedroom upstairs apartment with hardwood floors and remodeled bathroom. Comes with fridge and stove and central heat.
Property Management Company Represents Landlord/Owner; $50 Application Fee for each adult paid online (call for web address). Reporting includes; Credit, Landlord/Tenant, Eviction Filing & Criminal/Patriot Search. Applicant Must Supply; Letter Outlining Situation (letter of Intent), Reference Letter, Income Verification = Employment History, W-2 or Pay Stubs, Clear Copy of Photo ID = driver's license or equivalent. No offers reviewed without full package. First approved candidate is offered a lease. Proof of renters insurance needed to sign lease. If owner allows pets; two animal max allowed, excluding some prohibited dog breeds. All pets must be screened (call for web address) with additional rent required. https://njrealtysolutions.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 South 10th Street have any available units?
1317 South 10th Street has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1317 South 10th Street have?
Some of 1317 South 10th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 South 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1317 South 10th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 South 10th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1317 South 10th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1317 South 10th Street offer parking?
No, 1317 South 10th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1317 South 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1317 South 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 South 10th Street have a pool?
No, 1317 South 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1317 South 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 1317 South 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 South 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1317 South 10th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1317 South 10th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1317 South 10th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
