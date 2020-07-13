Penn Garden

Lease Length: 6, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1.5 Month's Rent
Move-in Fees: $250 Holding Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, Must Be Spayed/Neutered, Must Be Declawed, Pet Interview Required
Parking Details: Surface Lot: First Come First Serve Limited Open Parking.