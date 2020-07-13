All apartments in Camden County
Camden County, NJ
Penn Garden
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:25 AM

Penn Garden

4601 High Street A-12 · (856) 689-9160
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4601 High Street A-12, Camden County, NJ 08110

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit D-18 · Avail. now

$1,100

Studio · 1 Bath

Unit B-01 · Avail. now

$1,100

Studio · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Penn Garden.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
courtyard
internet access
playground

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1.5 Month's Rent
Move-in Fees: $250 Holding Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, Must Be Spayed/Neutered, Must Be Declawed, Pet Interview Required
Dogs
fee: $600 per pet
Cats
fee: $300 per pet
Parking Details: Surface Lot: First Come First Serve Limited Open Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Penn Garden have any available units?
Penn Garden has 2 units available starting at $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Penn Garden have?
Some of Penn Garden's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Penn Garden currently offering any rent specials?
Penn Garden is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Penn Garden pet-friendly?
Yes, Penn Garden is pet friendly.
Does Penn Garden offer parking?
Yes, Penn Garden offers parking.
Does Penn Garden have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Penn Garden offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Penn Garden have a pool?
No, Penn Garden does not have a pool.
Does Penn Garden have accessible units?
No, Penn Garden does not have accessible units.
Does Penn Garden have units with dishwashers?
No, Penn Garden does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Penn Garden have units with air conditioning?
No, Penn Garden does not have units with air conditioning.
