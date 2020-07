Haddonview Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court doorman elevator 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill internet access tennis court cats allowed accessible on-site laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments concierge courtyard e-payments guest parking lobby media room online portal package receiving volleyball court

LIVE VERTICALLY! All Utilities Included! Free Shuttle to Philly! Come to Haddonview where you will experience carefree and luxurious high rise living in a delightful suburban setting. Just a 3 min walk to shopping, restaurants, banking, Wm. Roher County Library, public transportation. Just 15 minutes from center city Philadelphia, New Jersey Turnpike, I-95 and 295. Haddon Twp. ranked BEST TOWN and TOP SCHOOLS (.4 miles or less) in South Jersey by So. Jersey Magazine 2013! Resort style pool, fitness center, tennis courts, park, playground all on premises. Doorman service for each building, FREE pkg service and FREE shuttle to Patco high speed train and into Center City Philadelphia and two local malls. NJ transit bus route 450 at MacArthur Blvd takes you into Philly and Cherry Hill Mall. When you enter our elegantly decorated lobbies in our three radiant, white brick buildings, you will know that you are home. So come to Haddonview, where quality, comfort and convenience meet!