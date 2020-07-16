15 GETTYSBURG DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking garage

great home... lots of storage in attic and 2 car garage and finished basement . burglar alarm , back yard features deck nice yard , quiet street not a main street . non smoking home .Huge family room with gas fireplace, blue ribbon awarded schools. .Close to patio train to phila . and close to shopping . basement is finished for office or rec. room ... The lowest priced single family in voorhees with a basement for storage and 2 full baths . your credit score must be over 640 . No smoking in the home you can smoke on the deck , 420 is ok with medical card. short term lease ok mim 6 mths, walk to kresson school . you can move in july 31 occpancy you can rent this home for the price of a attached home or condo in voorhees quiet street not a cut through washer dryer and ref can be included . additonal rent will required if tenants have tenants have pets. tenants must pay for gaurdian alarm system $45 per month home is vacent as of 24th july no covid 19 worries professionaly cleaned