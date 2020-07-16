All apartments in Camden County
Find more places like 15 GETTYSBURG DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Camden County, NJ
/
15 GETTYSBURG DRIVE
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:33 PM

15 GETTYSBURG DRIVE

15 Gettysburg Drive · (215) 335-6900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

15 Gettysburg Drive, Camden County, NJ 08043

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,999

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1801 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
garage
great home... lots of storage in attic and 2 car garage and finished basement . burglar alarm , back yard features deck nice yard , quiet street not a main street . non smoking home .Huge family room with gas fireplace, blue ribbon awarded schools. .Close to patio train to phila . and close to shopping . basement is finished for office or rec. room ... The lowest priced single family in voorhees with a basement for storage and 2 full baths . your credit score must be over 640 . No smoking in the home you can smoke on the deck , 420 is ok with medical card. short term lease ok mim 6 mths, walk to kresson school . you can move in july 31 occpancy you can rent this home for the price of a attached home or condo in voorhees quiet street not a cut through washer dryer and ref can be included . additonal rent will required if tenants have tenants have pets. tenants must pay for gaurdian alarm system $45 per month home is vacent as of 24th july no covid 19 worries professionaly cleaned

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 GETTYSBURG DRIVE have any available units?
15 GETTYSBURG DRIVE has a unit available for $1,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15 GETTYSBURG DRIVE have?
Some of 15 GETTYSBURG DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 GETTYSBURG DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15 GETTYSBURG DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 GETTYSBURG DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 GETTYSBURG DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 15 GETTYSBURG DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 15 GETTYSBURG DRIVE offers parking.
Does 15 GETTYSBURG DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 GETTYSBURG DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 GETTYSBURG DRIVE have a pool?
No, 15 GETTYSBURG DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 15 GETTYSBURG DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15 GETTYSBURG DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15 GETTYSBURG DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 GETTYSBURG DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 GETTYSBURG DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 GETTYSBURG DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 15 GETTYSBURG DRIVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cherry Hill Towers
2145 NJ 38
Cherry Hill Mall, NJ 08002
Coventry Place Apartments
309 Brooke Ave A2
Magnolia, NJ 08049
Lakeview Apartments
590 Lower Landing Rd
Blackwood, NJ 08012
The Metropolitan Collingswood
213 Garfield Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08108
Burrough's Mill
1 Burroughs Mill Circle
Cherry Hill Mall, NJ 08002
Dwell Cherry Hill
150 Greene Lane
Greentree, NJ 08003
Haddonview Apartments
1 MacArthur Blvd
Camden County, NJ 08108
Brookview Manor Apartments, LLC
115 Wright Ave
Stratford, NJ 08084

Similar Pages

Camden County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PAVineland, NJHatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Glassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJChester, PAWilliamstown, NJPitman, NJMerchantville, NJWoodbury, NJStratford, NJGloucester City, NJEchelon, NJ
Berlin, NJBellmawr, NJRamblewood, NJRunnemede, NJMagnolia, NJClementon, NJGreentree, NJHaddon Heights, NJHaddonfield, NJTurnersville, NJWestville, NJCollingswood, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Rowan University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity