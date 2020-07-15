10 WAKEFIELD ROAD

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom home in the Atco section of Winslow Township. This property is well maintained by the original owners. This home features a large open eat in kitchen, 2 story great room for entertaining, hardwood flooring, and wonderful master bedroom. Large finished basement waiting for your finishing touches. Exterior Features, two care garage and solar panels for lower electric bills. Maintenance free siding and large back yard. Property is move in ready! Schedule your tour today! NTN and good credit needed!