10 WAKEFIELD ROAD
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:39 PM

10 WAKEFIELD ROAD

10 Wakefield Road · (856) 321-1212
Location

10 Wakefield Road, Camden County, NJ 08004

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2530 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom home in the Atco section of Winslow Township. This property is well maintained by the original owners. This home features a large open eat in kitchen, 2 story great room for entertaining, hardwood flooring, and wonderful master bedroom. Large finished basement waiting for your finishing touches. Exterior Features, two care garage and solar panels for lower electric bills. Maintenance free siding and large back yard. Property is move in ready! Schedule your tour today! NTN and good credit needed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 WAKEFIELD ROAD have any available units?
10 WAKEFIELD ROAD has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 10 WAKEFIELD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
10 WAKEFIELD ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 WAKEFIELD ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 10 WAKEFIELD ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Camden County.
Does 10 WAKEFIELD ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 10 WAKEFIELD ROAD offers parking.
Does 10 WAKEFIELD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 WAKEFIELD ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 WAKEFIELD ROAD have a pool?
No, 10 WAKEFIELD ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 10 WAKEFIELD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 10 WAKEFIELD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 10 WAKEFIELD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 WAKEFIELD ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 WAKEFIELD ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 WAKEFIELD ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
