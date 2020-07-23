All apartments in Califon
91 Academy St

91 Academy Street · No Longer Available
Location

91 Academy Street, Califon, NJ 07830

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Peace and Solitude abound in this restored - historic open beamed Carriage House. Picturesque landscaped estate. 2 bedroom 1 bath with wide planked floors. Freestanding wood burning stove. Tenant pays utilities including propane and snow removal for area immediately surrounding carriage house. No Pets and No Smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91 Academy St have any available units?
91 Academy St doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 91 Academy St have?
Some of 91 Academy St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91 Academy St currently offering any rent specials?
91 Academy St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91 Academy St pet-friendly?
No, 91 Academy St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Califon.
Does 91 Academy St offer parking?
No, 91 Academy St does not offer parking.
Does 91 Academy St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 91 Academy St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 91 Academy St have a pool?
No, 91 Academy St does not have a pool.
Does 91 Academy St have accessible units?
No, 91 Academy St does not have accessible units.
Does 91 Academy St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 91 Academy St has units with dishwashers.
Does 91 Academy St have units with air conditioning?
No, 91 Academy St does not have units with air conditioning.
