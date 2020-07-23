91 Academy St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Peace and Solitude abound in this restored - historic open beamed Carriage House. Picturesque landscaped estate. 2 bedroom 1 bath with wide planked floors. Freestanding wood burning stove. Tenant pays utilities including propane and snow removal for area immediately surrounding carriage house. No Pets and No Smokers.