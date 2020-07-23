91 Academy St

Peace and Solitude abound in this restored - historic open beamed Carriage House. Picturesque landscaped estate. 2 bedroom 1 bath with wide planked floors. Freestanding wood burning stove. Tenant pays utilities including propane and snow removal for area immediately surrounding carriage house. No Pets and No Smokers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
