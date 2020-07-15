All apartments in Caldwell
Caldwell, NJ
Parkview Commons
Parkview Commons

155 Roseland Avenue · (833) 781-5976
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

155 Roseland Avenue, Caldwell, NJ 07006
Caldwell

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 35 · Avail. Sep 23

$2,155

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1166 sqft

Unit 48 · Avail. Sep 23

$2,155

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1166 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parkview Commons.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
media room
cats allowed
Parkview Commons means first class living with amenities, convenience and everything you could ask. Located in the lovely town of Caldwell, with great schools, fine dining and excellent shopping and conveniently located close to parks, recreation, all major highways and public transportation. Parkview Commons features a washer and dryer in every unit, two full baths, one with a walk-in double shower, unmatched service and professional management. Parkview Commons is the home you have been looking for.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 application fee per 18 year old and over.
Deposit: 1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $250 processing fee that is applied to security deposit.
Pets Allowed: cats
limit: 2
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $25
restrictions: no
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned. Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parkview Commons have any available units?
Parkview Commons has 2 units available starting at $2,155 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Parkview Commons have?
Some of Parkview Commons's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parkview Commons currently offering any rent specials?
Parkview Commons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parkview Commons pet-friendly?
Yes, Parkview Commons is pet friendly.
Does Parkview Commons offer parking?
Yes, Parkview Commons offers parking.
Does Parkview Commons have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Parkview Commons offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Parkview Commons have a pool?
No, Parkview Commons does not have a pool.
Does Parkview Commons have accessible units?
No, Parkview Commons does not have accessible units.
Does Parkview Commons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parkview Commons has units with dishwashers.
Does Parkview Commons have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Parkview Commons has units with air conditioning.
