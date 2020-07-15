Chelsea Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground 24hr maintenance tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly online portal

178 Roseland Avenue is a two story, garden-style building that offers studio and one bedroom apartments. Located in beautiful Caldwell, New Jersey, all of the apartments have hard wood floors and an in-wall air-conditioner in the living room. There are laundry facilities within the building and there is assigned parking for each apartment along with additional parking for guests.



The borough of Caldwell is a lovely historic town with many conveniences. Schools in the district include the elementary, middle and high school levels as well as Caldwell College. The Grover Cleveland Park named after Grover Cleveland, the 22nd and 24th President of the United States is close by the building and features tennis courts, a jogging path, playgrounds, a baseball field and picnic areas. There is a bus stop right in front of the building, with local buses and buses that travel into New York City.



There is abundant shopping and many great restaurants in Caldwell and the nearby towns. In additio