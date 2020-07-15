All apartments in Caldwell
Chelsea Court

178 Roseland Ave · (833) 273-5997
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

178 Roseland Ave, Caldwell, NJ 07006
Caldwell

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B15 · Avail. Sep 25

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 431 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chelsea Court.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
online portal
178 Roseland Avenue is a two story, garden-style building that offers studio and one bedroom apartments. Located in beautiful Caldwell, New Jersey, all of the apartments have hard wood floors and an in-wall air-conditioner in the living room. There are laundry facilities within the building and there is assigned parking for each apartment along with additional parking for guests.

The borough of Caldwell is a lovely historic town with many conveniences. Schools in the district include the elementary, middle and high school levels as well as Caldwell College. The Grover Cleveland Park named after Grover Cleveland, the 22nd and 24th President of the United States is close by the building and features tennis courts, a jogging path, playgrounds, a baseball field and picnic areas. There is a bus stop right in front of the building, with local buses and buses that travel into New York City.

There is abundant shopping and many great restaurants in Caldwell and the nearby towns. In additio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot. Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Chelsea Court have any available units?
Chelsea Court has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Chelsea Court have?
Some of Chelsea Court's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chelsea Court currently offering any rent specials?
Chelsea Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Chelsea Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Chelsea Court is pet friendly.
Does Chelsea Court offer parking?
Yes, Chelsea Court offers parking.
Does Chelsea Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, Chelsea Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Chelsea Court have a pool?
No, Chelsea Court does not have a pool.
Does Chelsea Court have accessible units?
No, Chelsea Court does not have accessible units.
Does Chelsea Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Chelsea Court has units with dishwashers.
Does Chelsea Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Chelsea Court has units with air conditioning.
