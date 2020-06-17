Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking garage accessible pool gym 24hr maintenance bbq/grill car charging clubhouse courtyard game room internet access key fob access lobby smoke-free community

Welcome to Eastampton Place: an astounding new mixed-use apartment/retail community, located minutes from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, downtown Philadelphia, Rancocas State Park, and easy access to all major highways and a wide array of shopping and dining. Eastampton Place will offer residents and retail users the unique combination of premium amenities and a convenient location. You'll enjoy spectacular design, spacious floor plans and many luxurious standard features. Visit our lavish community and you'll experience one and two bedroom residences which may include a den*, two master suites with baths* and private garages*. Our incomparable residences boast oversized walk in closets, private balconies/decks, washer/dryer in every residence and kitchens designed with deluxe finishes including granite countertops, designer cabinetry and tile backsplashes. At Eastampton Place you'll discover unsurpassed luxury and comfort. Our team aims to provide residents with a carefree comfortable lifestyle, ensuring attention to detail and professional service 24/7.



Pets: Breed Restrictions Apply



Pets allowed in some units



(RLNE3150622)