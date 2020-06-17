All apartments in Burlington
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:54 AM

Eastampton Place

1302 Woodlane Road · (609) 795-7841
Location

1302 Woodlane Road, Burlington, NJ 08060

Price and availability

VERIFIED 21 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1316 Patriot Way · Avail. Aug 14

$1,530

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Unit 2306 Patriot Way · Avail. Aug 14

$1,565

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 848 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1308 Patriot Way · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1075 sqft

Unit 1402 Patriot Way · Avail. Sep 14

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1058 sqft

Unit 2201 Patriot Way · Avail. Oct 14

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Eastampton Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
accessible
pool
gym
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
car charging
clubhouse
courtyard
game room
internet access
key fob access
lobby
smoke-free community
Welcome to Eastampton Place: an astounding new mixed-use apartment/retail community, located minutes from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, downtown Philadelphia, Rancocas State Park, and easy access to all major highways and a wide array of shopping and dining. Eastampton Place will offer residents and retail users the unique combination of premium amenities and a convenient location. You'll enjoy spectacular design, spacious floor plans and many luxurious standard features. Visit our lavish community and you'll experience one and two bedroom residences which may include a den*, two master suites with baths* and private garages*. Our incomparable residences boast oversized walk in closets, private balconies/decks, washer/dryer in every residence and kitchens designed with deluxe finishes including granite countertops, designer cabinetry and tile backsplashes. At Eastampton Place you'll discover unsurpassed luxury and comfort. Our team aims to provide residents with a carefree comfortable lifestyle, ensuring attention to detail and professional service 24/7.

Pets: Breed Restrictions Apply

Pets allowed in some units

(RLNE3150622)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12, 24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: First Month's Rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Surface Lot, Detached Garage.
Storage Details: Storage Units Available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Eastampton Place have any available units?
Eastampton Place has 10 units available starting at $1,530 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Eastampton Place have?
Some of Eastampton Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Eastampton Place currently offering any rent specials?
Eastampton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Eastampton Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Eastampton Place is pet friendly.
Does Eastampton Place offer parking?
Yes, Eastampton Place offers parking.
Does Eastampton Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Eastampton Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Eastampton Place have a pool?
Yes, Eastampton Place has a pool.
Does Eastampton Place have accessible units?
Yes, Eastampton Place has accessible units.
Does Eastampton Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Eastampton Place has units with dishwashers.
Does Eastampton Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Eastampton Place has units with air conditioning.
