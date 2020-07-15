All apartments in Burlington County
Burlington County, NJ
Pointe Breeze
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:27 AM

Pointe Breeze

710 Route 206 · (833) 807-3879
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

710 Route 206, Burlington County, NJ 08505

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4K · Avail. Oct 23

$1,265

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 4B · Avail. Aug 6

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2M · Avail. Sep 23

$1,420

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pointe Breeze.

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
air conditioning
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
cats allowed
parking
Quiet Wooded Setting in historic area of Bordentown. Free Swim Club Membership. Easy access to Major Highways, Interstates, and NJ Turnpike. Heat, Water, Sewer, Trash included in rent. Laundry Centers in each building, Verizon FiOS available. Tucked away in a quiet, wooded setting, surrounded by the historic grounds of Bordentown. Comfort, service, and superb value, awaits you with everything you have been looking for in a rental community. The grounds at Pointe Breeze Apartments are a wooded oasis, adjacent to protected land that will never be developed. Your live-in management and maintenance team provide unrivaled service. Our location gives you the cultural, commercial advantages of nearby Princeton, Trenton, Philidelphia and New York, the lifestyle you have been looking for. Our upscale one and two bedroom apartment homes features bright interiors, large living rooms ideal for entertaining, plush wall to wall carpet, modern updated kitchens, a separate dining room and spacious ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 application fee per 18 year old and over
Deposit: $750
Move-in Fees: $250 processing fee that is applied to security deposit
Pets Allowed: cats
limit: 2
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $25
restrictions: no
Parking Details: Other. On Site Parking. Call for policy. Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pointe Breeze have any available units?
Pointe Breeze has 3 units available starting at $1,265 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Pointe Breeze have?
Some of Pointe Breeze's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pointe Breeze currently offering any rent specials?
Pointe Breeze is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pointe Breeze pet-friendly?
Yes, Pointe Breeze is pet friendly.
Does Pointe Breeze offer parking?
Yes, Pointe Breeze offers parking.
Does Pointe Breeze have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pointe Breeze does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pointe Breeze have a pool?
Yes, Pointe Breeze has a pool.
Does Pointe Breeze have accessible units?
No, Pointe Breeze does not have accessible units.
Does Pointe Breeze have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pointe Breeze has units with dishwashers.
Does Pointe Breeze have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Pointe Breeze has units with air conditioning.
