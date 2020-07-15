Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave recently renovated air conditioning hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities pool internet access cats allowed parking

Quiet Wooded Setting in historic area of Bordentown. Free Swim Club Membership. Easy access to Major Highways, Interstates, and NJ Turnpike. Heat, Water, Sewer, Trash included in rent. Laundry Centers in each building, Verizon FiOS available. Tucked away in a quiet, wooded setting, surrounded by the historic grounds of Bordentown. Comfort, service, and superb value, awaits you with everything you have been looking for in a rental community. The grounds at Pointe Breeze Apartments are a wooded oasis, adjacent to protected land that will never be developed. Your live-in management and maintenance team provide unrivaled service. Our location gives you the cultural, commercial advantages of nearby Princeton, Trenton, Philidelphia and New York, the lifestyle you have been looking for. Our upscale one and two bedroom apartment homes features bright interiors, large living rooms ideal for entertaining, plush wall to wall carpet, modern updated kitchens, a separate dining room and spacious ...