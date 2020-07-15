All apartments in Burlington County
Jefferson Mount Laurel
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:33 AM

Jefferson Mount Laurel

12000 Knox Way · (201) 548-8987
Location

12000 Knox Way, Burlington County, NJ 08054

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 20203 · Avail. now

$1,565

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 696 sqft

Unit 2105 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,570

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

Unit 2304 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

See 28+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 21304 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,830

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 909 sqft

Unit 5306 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,860

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1012 sqft

Unit 22103 · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1078 sqft

See 71+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Jefferson Mount Laurel.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
tennis court
yoga
24hr maintenance
basketball court
car charging
cc payments
community garden
courtyard
dog grooming area
e-payments
game room
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
new construction
online portal
package receiving
shuffle board
trash valet
volleyball court
Live the epic story of your life in a picturesque setting. Nestled in amidst a wooded enclave, Jefferson Mount Laurel is a luxury apartment community where modern sophistication and natural beauty blend together to make for a truly unique lifestyle. Live in an inspired setting with lush greenery and tree-lined sidewalks. Experience the perks of living in exquisite, brand new residences, in tune with your lifestyle and equipped with top of the line amenities. Each day at Jefferson Mount Laurel is an opportunity to live out your story in this inviting atmosphere. Enjoy a morning cup of coffee from your spacious balcony. Breathe in the fresh air, take in the gorgeous sunrise peaking above the tall trees that surround the community, and redefine your meaning of home. From there, your day could go in any direction, you're the author of your story. Amp up the energy with a rigorous workout in a state-of-the-art fitness center, chill out on a chaise by the resort-style pool or socialize ...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: No weight limit (woof!); See leasing team for breed restriction information
Parking Details: Garage parking available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Jefferson Mount Laurel have any available units?
Jefferson Mount Laurel has 105 units available starting at $1,565 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Jefferson Mount Laurel have?
Some of Jefferson Mount Laurel's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Jefferson Mount Laurel currently offering any rent specials?
Jefferson Mount Laurel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Jefferson Mount Laurel pet-friendly?
Yes, Jefferson Mount Laurel is pet friendly.
Does Jefferson Mount Laurel offer parking?
Yes, Jefferson Mount Laurel offers parking.
Does Jefferson Mount Laurel have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Jefferson Mount Laurel offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Jefferson Mount Laurel have a pool?
Yes, Jefferson Mount Laurel has a pool.
Does Jefferson Mount Laurel have accessible units?
No, Jefferson Mount Laurel does not have accessible units.
Does Jefferson Mount Laurel have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Jefferson Mount Laurel has units with dishwashers.
Does Jefferson Mount Laurel have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Jefferson Mount Laurel has units with air conditioning.
