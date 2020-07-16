5 SANDSTONE LANE

Amenities

Now for rent! This beautiful 4-bedroom, 2 full bath Cape-Cod style home, renovated from top to bottom will be comfortable for the whole family. The star of this home is the new kitchen complete with permanently sealed granite countertops, 36 inch Hampton Bay Series Soft Close Cabinets, brand new Frigidaire stainless steel appliances, fresh stone backsplash, and room for dining. The spacious living room features new laminate wood plank flooring and recessed lighting. Each floor consists of 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath each providing adequate space for everyone. The laundry area has been expanded to fit full size washer & dryer units with gas and electric hooks up at the ready. Both full baths have also been updated. Additional renovations include new drywall throughout much of the house, new interior six panel doors, flooring, fresh paint throughout, updated electric, new high efficiency HVAC with all new ductwork throughout, and new hot water heater. Freshly cleared and clean backyard is fenced and perfect for family and pets