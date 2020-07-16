All apartments in Burlington County
Last updated March 26 2020 at 4:31 AM

5 SANDSTONE LANE

5 Sandstone Lane · (856) 321-1212
Location

5 Sandstone Lane, Burlington County, NJ 08046

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1624 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Now for rent! This beautiful 4-bedroom, 2 full bath Cape-Cod style home, renovated from top to bottom will be comfortable for the whole family. The star of this home is the new kitchen complete with permanently sealed granite countertops, 36 inch Hampton Bay Series Soft Close Cabinets, brand new Frigidaire stainless steel appliances, fresh stone backsplash, and room for dining. The spacious living room features new laminate wood plank flooring and recessed lighting. Each floor consists of 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath each providing adequate space for everyone. The laundry area has been expanded to fit full size washer & dryer units with gas and electric hooks up at the ready. Both full baths have also been updated. Additional renovations include new drywall throughout much of the house, new interior six panel doors, flooring, fresh paint throughout, updated electric, new high efficiency HVAC with all new ductwork throughout, and new hot water heater. Freshly cleared and clean backyard is fenced and perfect for family and pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 SANDSTONE LANE have any available units?
5 SANDSTONE LANE has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5 SANDSTONE LANE have?
Some of 5 SANDSTONE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 SANDSTONE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5 SANDSTONE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 SANDSTONE LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 SANDSTONE LANE is pet friendly.
Does 5 SANDSTONE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 5 SANDSTONE LANE offers parking.
Does 5 SANDSTONE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 SANDSTONE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 SANDSTONE LANE have a pool?
No, 5 SANDSTONE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 5 SANDSTONE LANE have accessible units?
No, 5 SANDSTONE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5 SANDSTONE LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 SANDSTONE LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 SANDSTONE LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5 SANDSTONE LANE has units with air conditioning.
