4 LEIGHTON DRIVE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

Move right into this spacious town-home in the desirable Stonegate community featuring fresh paint, new flooring, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and an attached garage. On the main floor you will find plenty of entertaining space, a hall bath, a large eat-in tiled kitchen, granite counters and access to a private patio with fenced-in backyard. Second level features 3 large bedrooms with ample closet space and a Laundry room. Additionally, the master bedroom features walk-in closets and a Jacuzzi. Community is conveniently located close to Routes 295, 38, 73, 70, Philadelphia & NJ Turnpike. Owner pays association fees and taxes - amenities include: community pool, tennis/basketball courts and playground. Tenant pays for all utilities, landscaping and snow removal.