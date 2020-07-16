All apartments in Burlington County
4 LEIGHTON DRIVE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:41 PM

4 LEIGHTON DRIVE

4 Leighton Drive · (609) 220-3584
Location

4 Leighton Drive, Burlington County, NJ 08054

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Move right into this spacious town-home in the desirable Stonegate community featuring fresh paint, new flooring, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and an attached garage. On the main floor you will find plenty of entertaining space, a hall bath, a large eat-in tiled kitchen, granite counters and access to a private patio with fenced-in backyard. Second level features 3 large bedrooms with ample closet space and a Laundry room. Additionally, the master bedroom features walk-in closets and a Jacuzzi. Community is conveniently located close to Routes 295, 38, 73, 70, Philadelphia & NJ Turnpike. Owner pays association fees and taxes - amenities include: community pool, tennis/basketball courts and playground. Tenant pays for all utilities, landscaping and snow removal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 LEIGHTON DRIVE have any available units?
4 LEIGHTON DRIVE has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4 LEIGHTON DRIVE have?
Some of 4 LEIGHTON DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 LEIGHTON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4 LEIGHTON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 LEIGHTON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4 LEIGHTON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burlington County.
Does 4 LEIGHTON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4 LEIGHTON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4 LEIGHTON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 LEIGHTON DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 LEIGHTON DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4 LEIGHTON DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4 LEIGHTON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4 LEIGHTON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4 LEIGHTON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 LEIGHTON DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4 LEIGHTON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 LEIGHTON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
