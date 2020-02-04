All apartments in Browns Mills
Last updated February 4 2020 at 3:30 PM

125 ADAMS AVENUE

125 Adams Avenue · (856) 235-3900
Location

125 Adams Avenue, Browns Mills, NJ 08015

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1886 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
This 4 bedroom, 1 bath, split level rental, located in Browns Mills features a large open kitchen and lower level recreation room complete with a built in bar and gas fireplace. The dining room, adjacent to the kitchen features tile flooring and sliding door access to a wood deck and large, fenced backyard. The attached one car garage offers plenty of room for storage and access to the utility room. Additional storage can also be found in the partially floored attic, complete with drop down stairs for easy access. This is a must see home, a short 5 minute drive to Joint Base-McGuire, Dix, Lakehurst and with easy access to Rt 70, 38, 206, 295 and the NJ turnpike.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 ADAMS AVENUE have any available units?
125 ADAMS AVENUE has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 125 ADAMS AVENUE have?
Some of 125 ADAMS AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 ADAMS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
125 ADAMS AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 ADAMS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 125 ADAMS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Browns Mills.
Does 125 ADAMS AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 125 ADAMS AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 125 ADAMS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 ADAMS AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 ADAMS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 125 ADAMS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 125 ADAMS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 125 ADAMS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 125 ADAMS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 ADAMS AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 125 ADAMS AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 ADAMS AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
