All apartments in Brigantine
Find more places like 706 E Beach.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brigantine, NJ
/
706 E Beach
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:13 PM

706 E Beach

706 East Beach Avenue · (215) 651-9321
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brigantine
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

706 East Beach Avenue, Brigantine, NJ 08203
Brigantine

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

5 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WINTER RENTAL 5 Bedroom / 3 Bathrooms Beach Block Ocean View from upstairs bedroom. Corner property. Steps to the beach. Furnished. Large house. Small fenced in back yard with deck. Large side yard. Front Porch. Steps to the beach. Bedrooms - King (with ocean views), Queen (upstairs) , Queen (downstairs) , 2 twin (Downstairs) , Daybed w trundle plus sleeper sofa (5th bedroom set up as an extra living space) (Downstairs). Granite countertops. Pet Considered. House faces 8th Street N @ the corner of E Beach. WINTER RENTAL ONLY. Call listing agent for showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 E Beach have any available units?
706 E Beach has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 706 E Beach have?
Some of 706 E Beach's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 E Beach currently offering any rent specials?
706 E Beach is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 E Beach pet-friendly?
Yes, 706 E Beach is pet friendly.
Does 706 E Beach offer parking?
No, 706 E Beach does not offer parking.
Does 706 E Beach have units with washers and dryers?
No, 706 E Beach does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 E Beach have a pool?
No, 706 E Beach does not have a pool.
Does 706 E Beach have accessible units?
No, 706 E Beach does not have accessible units.
Does 706 E Beach have units with dishwashers?
No, 706 E Beach does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 706 E Beach have units with air conditioning?
No, 706 E Beach does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 706 E Beach?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brigantine 1 BedroomsBrigantine 2 Bedrooms
Brigantine Apartments with BalconiesBrigantine Apartments with Garages
Brigantine Apartments with Gyms

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAToms River, NJLakewood, NJMarlton, NJVineland, NJMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJAtlantic City, NJLindenwold, NJ
Somers Point, NJWilliamstown, NJMillville, NJPoint Pleasant, NJBlackwood, NJGreentree, NJEchelon, NJAbsecon, NJStratford, NJ
Ventnor City, NJBerlin, NJSeaside Heights, NJPoint Pleasant Beach, NJOcean Acres, NJPomona, NJNorthfield, NJBrielle, NJPleasantville, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Camden County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity