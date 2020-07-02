706 E Beach

Amenities
WINTER RENTAL 5 Bedroom / 3 Bathrooms Beach Block Ocean View from upstairs bedroom. Corner property. Steps to the beach. Furnished. Large house. Small fenced in back yard with deck. Large side yard. Front Porch. Steps to the beach. Bedrooms - King (with ocean views), Queen (upstairs) , Queen (downstairs) , 2 twin (Downstairs) , Daybed w trundle plus sleeper sofa (5th bedroom set up as an extra living space) (Downstairs). Granite countertops. Pet Considered. House faces 8th Street N @ the corner of E Beach. WINTER RENTAL ONLY. Call listing agent for showings.